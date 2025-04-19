Institute of Information Management (IIM) Australia Successfully Concludes 2025 Annual Conference, Induction & Investiture in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Information Management (IIM) Australia is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its 2025 Annual Conference, Induction, and Investiture Ceremony, held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Mantra on Queen, Brisbane.

From left: Kate Carruthers, FIIM - Director, Info Sphere Education Pty Ltd, Sydney, NSW, Australia; Prof. Jude Ogbeide Edia, FIIM - Coordinator General, IIM Australia; Pastor Opeyemi Ojo, FIIM - Parish Pastor, Living Faith Church, Brisbane, Australia; Amb. (Dr) Oyedokun A. Oyewole, FIIM - International President/Chairman, Institute of Information Management (IIM); David Olusola Ololade, FIIM - Accounts & Finance Manager, IIM Australia; and Dr. Oladapo Olukomaiya, FIIM - Senior Governance Officer (Research, Evaluation, and Data), Australian Government Department of Veterans’ Affairs, during the recently concluded Institute of Information Management (IIM) Australia Annual Conference, Induction, and Investiture Ceremony held in Brisbane, Australia.

With the theme "Navigating Data Integrity and Compliance in the Australian Digital Landscape," the event brought together distinguished professionals, industry leaders, inductees, and guests from both the public and private sectors. Participants joined both in person and virtually to explore emerging challenges and opportunities in data governance.

The conference began with an opening address by IIM International President, Amb. (Dr.) Oyedokun Ayodeji Oyewole, CCDOA, FIIM. In his remarks, Dr. Oyewole emphasized the growing significance of data integrity and compliance in an era of rapid technological change and increasing regulatory demands.

A key highlight of the day was the keynote presentation delivered by Ms. Kate Carruthers (FGIA, MAICD), Director of Info Sphere Education Pty Ltd, Sydney. Her address, titled "The New Rules of Data: Compliance, Conflict, and Competitive Advantage," offered attendees a compelling exploration of the evolving regulatory environment in Australia and beyond. Ms. Carruthers examined global data management trends, the human dimension of data, and practical strategies for organizations navigating new compliance frameworks.

She shed light on critical developments such as the Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Act (December 2024), the Cyber Security Act 2024, and updated standards impacting critical infrastructure and financial institutions. Emphasizing integrated federal legislation, mandatory ransomware reporting, and enhanced protections for vulnerable groups—including children and victims of doxing—Ms. Carruthers underscored the imperative for organizations to embed data integrity, trust, and transparency into their core operations.

The event also featured the formal induction of new members into the IIM Australia community across various categories, including Honorary Fellow, Professional Fellow, and Associate Member. The investiture ceremony recognized these individuals' outstanding contributions to the field of information management and their dedication to upholding professional excellence.

The 2025 Annual Conference reaffirmed IIM Australia's unwavering commitment to promoting thought leadership, regulatory awareness, and excellence in data governance amid the ongoing digital transformation.

