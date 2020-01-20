Institut Jules Bordet Invests in Elekta's Latest Cancer Treatment Technology

Renown Belgian hospital to acquire Elekta Unity MR-Linac and Versa radiation therapy systems

BRUSSELS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that it signed a contract with the Institut Jules Bordet, Brussels, for an Elekta Unity MR-linac system, two Versa HD™ linear accelerators (linacs), upgrade of existing Elekta Infinity™ linacs as well as upgrades and expansions of Monaco® treatment planning software and MOSAIQ® oncology information systems and service. The total contract is valued at approximately EUR 22 million, of which EUR 18 million will be booked in the third quarter of Elekta's fiscal year 2019/20. The remainder will be booked successively over the next ten years. Elekta won the contract through a public procurement procedure.

Elekta's Head of Region Europe, Renato Leite, says: "We are proud to strengthen our long-standing relationship with the Bordet Institute, which is devoted entirely to patients affected by cancer. As it prepares to move to its New Bordet Institute in 2021, we are excited to be providing the most modern radiotherapy treatment solutions available so the Institute can offer its cancer patients personalized precision radiation medicine."

The comprehensive cancer center is gearing up for its new cancer clinic with an investment in state-of-the-art technology and upgrades to existing devices. This includes Elekta Unity, a transformative magnetic resonance radiation therapy (MR/RT) system, which combines a high-field MRI scanner with a best-in-class linear accelerator to enable personalized precision radiation therapy.

The institute already enjoys Elekta solutions, including Leksell Gamma Knife® Icon™ and two Elekta Infinity linacs as well as MOSAIQ and Monaco and Elekta's microSelectron® brachytherapy afterloading platform. The two Versa HD systems in this contract will replace competing systems. When all the solutions will have been deployed the Jules Bordet Institute will be Belgium's the largest single radiation therapy site with four Elekta linacs, one Unity MR-Linac and one Leksell Gamma Knife.

Software upgrades are scheduled for delivery during 2020 and the linear accelerators, including Unity, in 2021.

About Elekta Unity

Elekta Unity is a state-of-the art MR-linac that is defining a new standard for personalized radiation therapy based on real-time high resolution anatomical and biological MRI at the point-of-care. Unity combines a Philips high-field 1.5T MRI scanner with a best-in-class 7MV linear accelerator and breakthrough online dose replanning software that are fully integrated to enable adaptive radiotherapy and real-time target monitoring.

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

