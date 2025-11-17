Inspur Showcases at the 2025 Saudi-China Open Source Forum

JINAN, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Saudi–China Open Source Forum recently kicked off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Inspur participated in the event, leveraging its mature technological practices and ecosystem-building experience to support Saudi Arabia's digital transformation.

At the forum, Inspur showcased its latest achievements in open-source technology R&D, AIDC industrialization practices, and ecosystem cooperation solutions. In the telecommunications sector, the company introduced an AI-driven full-stack BSS/OSS solution built on its independently developed large-model technology, enabling operators to achieve end-to-end automation and intelligent upgrades — from service acceptance and order processing to network operations and fault diagnosis. Inspur's prefabricated and modular data-center solution shortens traditional construction cycles from 18–24 months to just 4–6 months, while reducing overall energy consumption by 15%–20%, offering customers a greener and more agile computing-power infrastructure.

During the forum's technical session, Yang Bo, Inspur's telecom expert for Saudi operations, delivered a keynote presentation. He outlined Inspur's proven approaches to open-source ecosystem development and the deep integration of AI technologies with industry scenarios, covering topics such as open-source database applications, self-developed AI frameworks, AI computing-power platform construction, and AIDC liquid-cooling data-center deployment. His insights provided a replicable "China solution" to support Saudi Arabia's accelerated digital infrastructure development.

Looking ahead, Inspur will continue to leverage its technological strengths and ecosystem advantages, actively participate in global open-source collaboration, and contribute to the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, opening a new chapter in China–Saudi technological cooperation.

