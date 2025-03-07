Inspur Showcases at the 2025 Middle East Saudi International Communications and Information Technology Exhibition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 9th to 12th, 2025, the Middle East Saudi International Communications and Information Technology Exhibition grandly opened at the Malham Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Inspur was invited to participate, showcasing its major technological products, solutions, and application scenarios at the exhibition. Several project signings and strategic collaborations were also facilitated during the event.

During the three-day exhibition, Inspur presented seven core businesses and eleven products and solutions. The highlights included Inspur's full-stack network management solutions, one-stop data center services, smart city solutions, Inspur Haiyue Large Model, Inspur Hairuo Large Model, satellite remote sensing, smart water conservancy, smart education, smart water management, smart agriculture, and smart transportation, among other industry-specific case studies. The exhibition attracted over 90 companies from 16 countries and regions, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and the Sultanate of Oman, fostering business cooperation and exchanges.

During the exhibition, project signing ceremonies were held, with Inspur Communication Information signing cooperation agreements with Beta Industrial, Clear Vision, BMC, and Mobily. These agreements aim to deepen collaborative relationships, promote mutual business success, and support Saudi Arabia's digital economy development and digital transformation.

Inspur Group is a leading provider of cloud computing and big data services in China. Its main businesses include computing equipment, software, cloud computing services, next-generation communications, big data, and various application scenarios. The company has provided IT products and services to over 120 countries and regions worldwide. Headquartered in Jinan, China, Inspur Group has multiple R&D centers and branches globally, employing more than 30,000 people.