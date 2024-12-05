Inspur Group Showcased Its Achievements at The 2024 Africa Tech Expo

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 11 to 14, 2024, the 27th Africa Tech Expo took place at the CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa. Invited to participate, Inspur Group presented its core technology products, solutions, application scenarios, and key achievements at the event.

As the largest communications technology exhibition in Africa, Africa Tech Expo features a broad range of themes, including communications, artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, blockchain, health tech, and agri-tech. The expo has successfully run 26 times.

During the four-day exhibition, Inspur presented five core business products and solutions, highlighting one-stop data center services, smart transportation, smart agriculture, smart water conservancy, cloud computing services, wireless distributed intelligent communication solutions, self-intelligent networks, and more.

During the exhibition, Inspur welcomed representatives from over 70 companies across 14 countries and regions, including South Africa, Kenya, Congo, Ethiopia, Zambia, Angola, Azerbaijan, UAE, Chad, Zimbabwe, the US, and India. Inspur exchanged ideas with these representatives to explore collaboration in areas such as smart agriculture, smart ports, communications, databases, overseas network management software, data center construction, cloud computing, and big data.

Inspur expressed its hope that through the exhibition and promotional activities, it can engage with its industry peers to explore opportunities and address the challenges of digital transformation, promote the deep integration of technological innovation with industrial development, and jointly create a better future.

Inspur is China's pioneering provider of cloud computing and big data services, with three listed companies under its umbrella, its core business encompassing a wide range of application scenarios such as computing equipment, software, cloud computing services, next-generation communications, big data. It has provided IT products and services to more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. As one of the earliest IT brands in China, Inspur is committed to blossoming into a world-class leader in the new generation of information technology, an excellent service provider for economic and social digital transformation, and a backbone enterprise for new infrastructure construction. Inspur, headquartered in Jinan, China, has multiple research and development centers and subsidiaries globally, boasting over 30,000 employees.