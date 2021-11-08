InSport Education Signs Five-Year Agreement with University of Oregon

Long term deal to deliver UK-based study abroad trips for American students and develop innovative immersive learning experiences.

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InSport Education, the provider of immersive, real-world learning programmes in the business of sport, has entered into a five-year agreement with the University of Oregon (UO) to deliver study abroad programmes in the UK for the American university.

The agreement, signed with Global Education Oregon (GEO), the international learning arm of the Eugene-based university, is an extension of the existing relationship between InSport Education and University of Oregon that has seen InSport Education deliver several experiential learning programmes for UO, including a UK study abroad trip for 20 students based at Stamford Bridge in 2019, and an innovative on-line course examining the international business strategy of the Premier League which included speakers from leading Premier League clubs, sponsors and agencies.

Commenting on the appointment, Dan Parr, Commercial Director of InSport Education said:

"This long-term agreement with University of Oregon is a huge vote of confidence in InSport Education and the immersive, applied learning that we offer. In a world of rapidly changing educational needs, where employability and practical skills are at a premium, our pedagogic approach helps students, transitioning athletes and sports industry executives enhance and accelerate their careers.

We're delighted to be working with University of Oregon, one of the leading sports universities in the world and we look forward to a fantastic five years ahead," commented Parr.

Joshua Gordon, Woodard Family Fellow Senior Instructor of Sports Business and Faculty Athletics Representative at University of Oregon commented:

"We're always innovating ways to push the envelope on career readiness for our amazing students. InSport Education have been outstanding partners in delivering exceptional learning experiences for our students, bringing an invaluable global element to their learning and enriching our existing curricular and industry engagement opportunities. This includes in-person trips to the UK and innovative remote learning solutions during the Covid lockdown. We're thrilled to have penned this five-year deal which will ensure more first-class learning experiences for our University of Oregon students."

This exciting announcement coincides with the launch of InSport Education's first in-person learning experience since 2019. The Business of Sport Experience includes tours of four iconic London venues – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Twickenham, All England Lawn Tennis Club and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – plus interviews and meetings with senior executives at those organisations, providing participants with a unique opportunity to learn from, and network with, top industry practitioners. The course also includes a sponsorship programme offering fully funded places on the experience to candidates from underrepresented groups.

About InSport Education

InSport Education is a leading provider of sports sector education, providing real-world, employer-led learning experiences for ambitious students and executives looking to enhance their career in sport, including synchronous and asynchronous on-line learning programmes, bespoke courses for sports organisations, corporate and individuals, and study abroad trips for US-based students. Headquartered in London, but operating worldwide, InSport Education is chaired by Dame Heather Rabbatts and advised by Lord Moynihan, former UK Minister for Sport

