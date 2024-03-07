Inspiring Inclusion in the Global Recycling Industry

LONDON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Recycling Foundation (GRF) is marking International Women's Day by calling for wider recognition of women and genuine gender equality in the recycling industry.

Women play pivotal roles throughout the recycling industry, from the informal waste collectors sorting materials in communities to the executives leading global initiatives. But sadly, they remain underrepresented in leadership and technical roles which means that we are missing out on a wealth of talent.

Global Recycling Day

The theme for this year's International Women's Day #InspireInclusion urges us to imagine a world where everyone's voice is heard, their unique perspectives are valued, and both men and women have seats at the board room table.

The Global Recycling Foundation encourages everyone to participate actively in #InspireInclusion, fostering an environment where women in the recycling sector thrive, lead, and contribute shoulder to shoulder alongside their male colleagues to help create a sustainable future for everyone.

Susie Burrage OBE, Vice President of GRF, said: "Supporting the advancement of women in the recycling sector is crucial. Their executive insight often introduces unique perspectives and innovative solutions, which ultimately drives positive change within the industry."

Ms. Burrage, who is also President of BIR and Managing Director of Recycled Products UK, together with Global Recycling Foundation long term supporter, Ms. Robin Weiner, President of ISRI; are inspirational female role models and together are shaping a landscape where aspirations know no gender.

Their resilience, leadership, and commitment to excellence in the recycling sector serve as guiding beacons for others to follow. Their stories inspire women to break free from stereotypes and work collectively towards a world where every individual, regardless of gender, is empowered to make a positive impact. By celebrating the achievements of women role models, we not only acknowledge their individual successes, but collectively propel the entire recycling industry towards greater diversity, equality, and towards the collective mission of #InspireInclusion.

About the Global Recycling Foundation

The Global Recycling Foundation supports the promotion of recycling and the recycling industry across the world in order to showcase its vital role in preserving the future of the planet. It promotes Global Recycling Day as well as other educational programmes, awareness projects and innovation initiatives which focus on the sustainable and inclusive development of recycling.

