Inspection Robots Market to Reach $5,593.6 Million by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'Inspection Robots Market by Type (Stationary, Mobile), Application (Visual, Ultrasonic, Photogrammetry, Laser Scanning, Thermal, Quality Inspection), End User (End Use Industry, Inspection Services) and Geography-Global Forecast to 2031,'

The inspection robots market is projected to reach $5,593.6 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2024 to 2031.

Growing demand for automated inspection processes, stringent government regulations & compliances related to product quality & safety, and the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies are key factors driving the growth of the inspection robots market. However, high initial investment requirements and the shortage of skilled & qualified personnel restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the technological advancements in inspection robots are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the inspection robots market. However, the efficient integration of inspection robots with existing production lines and safety issues with inspection robots are major challenges impacting market growth.

Stringent Government Regulations & Compliances Related to Product Quality & Safety Driving Market Growth

Regulations and compliance include stringent standards and guidelines imposed by regulatory bodies to ensure that products meet specified quality, safety, and efficacy criteria. Major regulations related to product quality and safety include FDA Regulations, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices), ISO Standards, HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points), EPA Regulations, OSHA Standards, CPSC Regulations, and CE Marking. FDA Regulations help ensure the safety and quality of food products, drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, and tobacco products. GMP guidelines provide standards for the manufacturing, testing, and quality assurance of pharmaceuticals, food products, cosmetics, and medical devices to ensure consistent product quality and safety. ISO Standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and ISO 22000 help ensure product quality, safety, and reliability. The HACCP approach helps identify and control potential food safety hazards.

Inspection robots help companies comply with regulations related to product quality and safety. These robots utilize advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning, LIDAR and 3D mapping, ultrasonic and infrared sensors, machine vision, and precision sensors to thoroughly inspect products during manufacturing and packaging processes. They help ensure accurate labeling and consistent product quality as per regulatory standards by detecting and eliminating defects, which minimizes the risk of regulatory penalties and product recalls. Also, they are used to inspect and assess the safety of industrial machinery and equipment. Inspection robots help identify mechanical defects, electrical hazards, and other risks that could compromise employee safety. These benefits, coupled with the growing consumer demand for safe and high-quality products, drive the growth of the inspection robots market.

Inspection Robots Market Analysis: Key Findings

By Type: In 2024, the stationary robots segment is expected to account for the largest share of 54.0% of the inspection robots market. However, the mobile robots segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period 2024–2031.

By Application: In 2024, the ultrasonic inspection segment is expected to account for the dominant share of 20.0% of the inspection robots market. Moreover, the Visual Inspection segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period.

By End User: In 2024, the industry segment is expected to account for the major share of 71.5% of the inspection robots market. However, the industry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

By Geography: In 2024, the Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the major share of 63.2% of the inspection robots market. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Inspection Robots Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the inspection robots market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the inspection robots market were product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the inspection robots market include ABB Ltd (Switzerland), KUKA AG (Germany), Universal Robots (Denmark), FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Waygate Technologies (Germany), Eddyfi Technologies (Canada), ANYbotics AG (Switzerland) Hangzhou Shenhao Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Robotnik Automation S.L. (Spain), PetroBot Technologies Private Limited (India), Systematics India Pvt. Ltd. (India), SMP Robotics Systems Corp. (U.S.), and Energy Robotics GmbH (Germany).

Inspection Robots Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In July 2024 , FANUC America Corporation, a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION, opened a new facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan , the U.S., with an investment of USD 250 million . This expansion is part of the company's strategic investment plan to support and advance industrial automation in North America .

, FANUC America Corporation, a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION, opened a new facility in , the U.S., with an investment of . This expansion is part of the company's strategic investment plan to support and advance industrial automation in . In March 2024 , ANYbotics partnered with YCL Technology ( Taiwan ). This partnership enabled ANYbotics to expand its distribution in Taiwan .

, ANYbotics partnered with YCL Technology ( ). This partnership enabled ANYbotics to expand its distribution in . In January 2024 , ANYbotics partnered with Cognite AS ( Norway ) to offer an integrated solution that enhances remote inspections and enables unmanned operations by providing real-time autonomous data collection and analysis.

, ANYbotics partnered with Cognite AS ( ) to offer an integrated solution that enhances remote inspections and enables unmanned operations by providing real-time autonomous data collection and analysis. In January 2024 , Kuka AG launched the KR FORTEC industrial robot. The robot is equipped with an extended arm that handles loads of 240 kg across a reach of 3700 mm.

, Kuka AG launched the KR FORTEC industrial robot. The robot is equipped with an extended arm that handles loads of 240 kg across a reach of 3700 mm. In October 2023 , Eddyfi launched the VersaTrax Series of robotic crawlers. These inspection robots are best suited for confined spaces and hazardous areas in oil and gas, petrochemical, nuclear, power generation, marine, mining, military, sewer, and water industries, among other industries.

, Eddyfi launched the VersaTrax Series of robotic crawlers. These inspection robots are best suited for confined spaces and hazardous areas in oil and gas, petrochemical, nuclear, power generation, marine, mining, military, sewer, and water industries, among other industries. In June 2023 , ABB's opening of the Robotics Packaging and Logistics Headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia , represents an expansion of the company's operations. This dedicated facility underscores ABB's commitment to enhancing its offerings in robotic automation for the logistics and packaging industries, enabling more specialized support and innovation in these sectors.

, ABB's opening of the Robotics Packaging and Logistics Headquarters in , represents an expansion of the company's operations. This dedicated facility underscores ABB's commitment to enhancing its offerings in robotic automation for the logistics and packaging industries, enabling more specialized support and innovation in these sectors. In June 2023 , Denso Corporation launched the COBOTTA PRO series of collaborative robots, which can be used for any application in the Human-Robotics-Collaboration (HRC) segment to carry out industrial processes efficiently and productively.

, Denso Corporation launched the COBOTTA PRO series of collaborative robots, which can be used for any application in the Human-Robotics-Collaboration (HRC) segment to carry out industrial processes efficiently and productively. In May 2023 , Robotnik Automation launched the RB-WATCHER, a mobile surveillance robot. This inspection robot helps detect people, fires, and patrols.

