Insomnia Market to Observe Growth at a Paltry CAGR of 3.7% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The insomnia market size is anticipated to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the increasing awareness and increasing diagnosed prevalent population. Furthermore, the insomnia market will also be impacted by the entry of new products, which will lead to the entry of new players in the insomnia market.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Insomnia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, insomnia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Insomnia Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the insomnia market size in the US was approximately USD 5.7 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent insomnia cases in the 7MM were approximately 86 million in 2022.

in 2022. Leading insomnia companies such as Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Imbrium Therapeutics, Defined Research , and others are developing novel insomnia drugs that can be available in the Insomnia market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel insomnia drugs that can be available in the Insomnia market in the coming years. The promising insomnia therapies in the pipeline include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922), Vornorexant (TS-142), Piromelatine (Neu-P11), Sunobinop (IMB-115), Defined CBD (cannabidiol), and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major insomnia market share @ Insomnia Market Report

Insomnia Overview

Insomnia is a sleep-wake disorder that includes both nocturnal and diurnal symptoms. It is characterized by a primary complaint of dissatisfaction with sleep quality or duration. It is accompanied by difficulty falling asleep at bedtime, frequent or prolonged awakenings, or early-morning awakening with the inability to fall asleep again. There is no single known cause of insomnia. However, research suggests that in many people, it is caused by physiological arousal at inconvenient times, disrupting normal sleep patterns. The common insomnia symptoms include depression, anxiety, daytime tiredness or sleepiness, waking up too early, and others.

Insomnia is diagnosed based on the subjective complaint of difficulty initiating or maintaining sleep and reports of significant distress or daytime impairments. Actigraphy and polysomnography are currently used to measure sleep activity objectively. Although polysomnography is the gold standard for measuring sleep disorders, it is not commonly used to diagnose insomnia. Insomnia questionnaires such as the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI) and the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) are useful for insomnia diagnosis.

Insomnia Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 86 million diagnosed prevalent cases of insomnia in the 7MM in 2022.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for nearly 67% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of insomnia in the year 2022. These cases are expected to increase further during the study period (2019–2032).

The insomnia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Type-specific Cases

Gender-specific Cases

Age-specific Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving insomnia epidemiology trends @ Insomnia Epidemiological Insights

Insomnia Treatment Market

The goal of insomnia therapy is to improve the patient's ability to fall asleep, stay asleep, wake up, and function normally. Insomnia is primarily treated with behavioral and psychological therapies such as CBT-I, according to various guidelines. To treat the condition, various pharmacological therapies, such as benzodiazepines or a combination of psychologic and pharmacologic therapies, are recommended.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), the American College of Physicians (ACP), and the European Sleep Research Society (ESRS) all recommend CBT-I as a first-line treatment for chronic insomnia disorder. It is a non-pharmacological treatment for insomnia that a clinician typically delivers over 4-8 sessions with specialized training in this area.

SOMRYST, the first and only digital therapeutic drug to treat chronic insomnia, was recently approved by the US FDA. The US FDA has approved benzodiazepines (temazepam, triazolam, estazolam, flurazepam, and quazepam) and non-benzodiazepines (also known as "Z-drugs") (zolpidem, eszopiclone, zaleplon, or zolpidem tartrate) for insomnia treatment. Additional medications approved by the US FDA include selective histamine H1 antagonists, melatonin receptor agonists such as ramelteon, and orexin receptor antagonists such as suvorexant, lemborexant, and daridorexant. QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), a dual orexin receptor antagonist, is the most recent product to be marketed in the United States and Europe by Idorsia, Syneos Health, and Mochida Pharmaceuticals. In Japan, the drug is also being developed to treat insomnia.

To know more about insomnia treatment guidelines, visit @ Insomnia Management

Insomnia Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

HETLIOZ (tasimelteon): Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922): Janssen Pharmaceutical

Vornorexant (TS-142): Taisho Pharmaceutical

Piromelatine (Neu-P11): Neurim Pharmaceuticals

Sunobinop (IMB-115): Imbrium Therapeutics

Defined CBD (cannabidiol): Defined Research

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for insomnia @ Drugs for Insomnia Treatment

Insomnia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of insomnia market is expected to change in the coming years due to improved diagnosis and treatment, which have resulted from increased awareness and understanding of disease pathophysiology. Moreover, significant advancements in the insomnia treatment regime have resulted in the approval of novel class therapies such as orexin antagonists and melatonin agonists, as well as CBTs, to treat insomnia and associated conditions. In addition, the advancement of biomarker discovery and research on sleep and circadian health opens up the possibility of using them as diagnostic tools and technologies for individualized treatments. Furthermore, companies have opportunities to develop drugs for chronic insomnia and insomnia caused by conditions such as MDD, AUD, and others as awareness of the condition grows. Therefore, the factors mentioned above are likely to propel the growth of the insomnia market in the coming years.

However, several factors are likely to impede the growth of the insomnia market. Insomnia is linked to decreased health-related quality of life, increased healthcare resource utilization, decreased productivity, and a significant economic burden. Most current pharmacological insomnia treatment options have been linked to side effects such as decreased sleep quality, next-day sleepiness, and an increased risk of accidents/injuries. Moreover, many approved drugs have been on the insomnia market for more than a decade and face generic erosion. The gradual decline in the revenue of drugs such as ROZEREM, SILENOR, AMBIEN, and CIRCADIN demonstrates this. Furthermore, despite changes in diagnostic criteria, the diagnosis of insomnia is still based on the patient's subjective complaints rather than laboratory-based sleep measurement, which leads to misdiagnosis.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Base Year 2019 Insomnia Market CAGR 3.7 % Insomnia Market Size in 2022 USD 5.7 Billion Key Insomnia Companies Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Imbrium Therapeutics, Defined Research, and others Key Pipeline Insomnia Therapies HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922), Vornorexant (TS-142), Piromelatine (Neu-P11), Sunobinop (IMB-115), Defined CBD (cannabidiol), and others

Scope of the Insomnia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Insomnia current marketed and emerging therapies

Insomnia current marketed and emerging therapies Insomnia Market Dynamics: Insomnia market drivers and barriers

Insomnia market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Insomnia Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about insomnia drugs in development @ Insomnia Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Insomnia Market Key Insights 2. Insomnia Market Report Introduction 3. Insomnia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Insomnia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Insomnia Treatment and Management 7. Insomnia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Insomnia Marketed Drugs 10. Insomnia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Insomnia Market Analysis 12. Insomnia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Insomnia Market Drivers 16. Insomnia Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Insomnia Pipeline

Insomnia Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Insomnia companies, including Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical, among others.

Insomnia Epidemiology Forecast

Insomnia Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Insomnia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Chronic Insomnia Market

Chronic Insomnia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key chronic and Insomnia companies, including Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Imbrium Therapeutics, Defined Research, among others.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key obstructive sleep apnea companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Apnimed, among others.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market

Sleep Apnea Implants Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key sleep apnea implants companies, including Medtronic, Siesta Medical, Inspire Medical Systems, among others.

Narcolepsy Market

Narcolepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key narcolepsy companies, including Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Ono Pharma, Harmony Biosciences, Reset Therapeutics, among others.

Sleep Apnea Market

Sleep Apnea Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key sleep apnea companies, including Apnimed, Therapix Biosciences, Eisai, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Tay-sachs Disease Or Gm2 Gangliosidosis Market | Onycholysis Market | Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market | Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market | Global Electrophysiology Devices Market | Anaphylaxis Market | Atherectomy Devices Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market | Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Allergic Rhinitis Market | Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Chronic Inflammtory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Colorectal Cancer Crc Market | Opioid Induced Constipation Market | Vertigo Market | Bone Anchored Hearing Systems Market | Wound Closure Devices Market | Hip Replacement Devices Market | Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market | Egfr Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infection Market | Hyperkalemia Market | Polycythemia Market Neurostimulation Devices Market | Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market | Ventilator Market | Cerebral Aneurysm Market | Alpha Antitrypsin Market | Binge Eating Disorder Market | Bunion Market | Concussions Market Size | Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market | Healthcare Due Diligence Services | Minimal Residual Disease Market | Hypertrophic Scar Market | Lung Fibrosis Market | Anterior Uveitis Market | 22q11.2 deletion syndrome Market | X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) Market | Acute Radiation Syndrome Market | Alpha-1 Protease Inhibitor Deficiency Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Hyperlipidemia Market | Cardiotoxicity Market | Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market | Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (FAODs) Market | Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome Market | Emphysema Market | Canaloplasty Market | Dravet Syndrome Market | Celiac Disease Market | Chlamydia Infections Market | Syphilis Market | Renal Tubular Acidosis Market | Palmoplantar Pustulosis (PPP) Market | Aplastic Anemia Market | Bacterial Pneumonia Market | B cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market | B cell Lymphomas Market | Behcets Disease Market Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast—by 2035 | Glioblastoma Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Additionally, get in touch with our business executive to explore @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP