InSilicoTrials Awarded 2023 Innovation Radar Prize Established by European Commission in AI and Smart Devices Category

MILAN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InSilicoTrials (IST), a pioneering innovator in the field of clinical trials and healthcare technology, has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Innovation Radar Prize in the AI and Smart Devices category. This recognition comes as a testament to IST's commitment to revolutionize drug and medical device development by harnessing the power of in silico technology.

The Innovation Radar Prize, initiated by the European Commission in 2015, celebrates innovators who have received EU funding and are working to transition their innovations from the laboratory to the market. This year's Innovation Radar Summit, held in Lisbon in partnership with Eura AG, Dealroom.co, the European Startup Nations Alliance (ESNA), Startup Lisboa, and Microsoft, showcased the most promising innovations that have the potential to transform industries and improve the quality of life for people across Europe.

The European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA) recently spotlighted InSilicoTrials as a finalist in this prestigious competition, detailing in an article how three HaDEA beneficiaries, including IST, were among the 12 finalists. IST is actively involved in four projects funded under Horizon 2020 or Horizon Europe, further solidifying our commitment to advancing healthcare and pharmaceutical research:

SimCardioTest (Horizon 2020): SimCardioTest is an international project that brings together 10 organizations from 6 European countries and the United States . It aims to provide new insights into designing predictive tools for cardiac pathologies and to accelerate the uptake of computer simulations for testing medicines and medical devices.

BRAINTEASER is a data science project that seeks to exploit the value of big data, including those related to health, lifestyle habits, and environment, to support patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis and their clinicians. In Silico World (Horizon 2020): Its aim is to accelerate the uptake of modelling and simulation technologies for the development and regulatory assessment of medicines and medical devices. The project will develop 11 solutions leveraging state-of-the-art computational technologies to treat osteoporosis, tuberculosis, multiple sclerosis, coronary stenosis, cerebral aneurysms, mammary carcinoma, and covid-19 infection.

Luca Emili, CEO of InSilicoTrials, expressed his appreciation for IST participation in these projects, saying, "Our involvement in the SimCardioTest, BRAINTEASER, In Silico World, and METASTRA projects, supported by EU funding, enables us to contribute to the democratization of in-silico methods in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The EU's support is vital, providing resources and a collaborative network essential for enhancing predictive tools and data-driven healthcare solutions, ultimately transforming the landscape of medical research and patient care."

InSilicoTrials is honored to accept the 2023 Innovation Radar Prize in the AI and Smart Devices category and extends our gratitude to the European Commission, HaDEA, and our partners for acknowledging the significance of our work in reshaping the landscape of medical research and patient care.

