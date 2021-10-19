Insilico Medicine Appoints Business Leader, Michelle Chen, as Chief Business Officer

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end AI-powered drug discovery company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michelle Chen to the company's position of Chief Business Officer. In this role, Dr. Chen will oversee the company's corporate strategies and business development activities.

Dr. Chen brings more than 20 years of extensive experience in both biopharma and technology industries. Prior to Insilico Medicine, she was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Discovery Business Development for WuXi Biologics where she led multiple M&A and licensing transactions, drove strategic partnerships and joint ventures with external biopharma partners, set up a new company in Europe and fostered investor relations in the United States and Europe. As a biotech executive, Dr. Chen has worked at top pharmaceutical companies such as Roche, Merck and BioMarin, as well as biotech and technology companies in roles ranging from business and corporate development, product marketing, and R&D with a strong track record of success. She has a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Washington, did postdoctoral work at the University of California San Francisco, and received Bioinformatics training at Stanford University.

"I am very excited about joining Insilico Medicine, a company that is at the forefront of applying cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to the entire drug discovery and development process. By partnering with other biopharma companies, contract research organizations, academics, foundations and AI experts, Insilico Medicine is well-positioned to transform drug discovery processes, cut down development time, increase clinical trials success, and tackle the fundamental challenges in our industry," stated Dr. Chen.

"We welcome Dr. Michelle Chen on board as our Chief Business Officer. Her combined experience and track record in business & corporate development, drug discovery & development, and product commercialization in the industry will help to broaden our collaboration partnership network and develop medicines to address high unmet medical needs," said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, is developing artificial intelligence platforms that use deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and aging-related diseases.

Website: http://insilico.com/

Media Contact

For further information, images, or interviews, please contact pr@insilico

Related Links

insilicomedicine.com



SOURCE Insilico Medicine