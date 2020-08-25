Insignia Health Launches SMART on FHIR Application to Directly Administer the Patient Activation Measure® (PAM®) Survey Within Epic®

PAM is a 10- or 13 item survey that assesses a person's underlying knowledge, skills and confidence integral to managing his or her own health and healthcare. The assessment segments individuals into one of four increasing levels of activation along a 100-point scale. Each level, backed by over a decade of research, provides insight into an extensive array of health-related characteristics, including attitudes, motivators, and behaviors.

PAM is a predictive powerhouse used by health systems, hospitals, health plans, government programs and life science firms in the United States and abroad to improve health outcomes, reduce costs and deliver higher quality healthcare.

Now available through the Epic App Orchard, the PAM survey can be directly administered to patients by front-line healthcare professionals through their native Epic electronic health record platform and scored instantly. Results may also be tracked over time from within the PAM App.

"Our new SMART on FHIR app allows for seamless integration, saving time for care teams and capturing patients' PAM results within established workflows," said Chris Delaney, Chief Executive Officer, Insignia Health. "We are thrilled to be able to streamline the use of PAM for our clients using Epic."

Clinical and non-clinical staff will be able to easily access PAM activation levels to guide support and develop patient-centered care plans. Re-administration of the PAM survey and assessing score changes can measure the effectiveness of interventions, allowing for patient support to be adjusted accordingly. PAM score and activation level history can be easily tracked over time within the patient record.

For more information on using the PAM survey on Epic and to begin using the application, visit the Epic App Orchard marketplace.

About Insignia Health

Insignia Health is a global provider of PAM-based health activation solutions that help organizations rigorously measure a person's self-management ability and then align resources and tailor support accordingly. The Patient Activation Measure® (PAM®) is a predictive powerhouse backed by over 15 years of health activation research and insight gained from supporting hospitals, health systems, insurers, life science companies and government health agencies around the globe. The company's products and services have proven through extensive published research to increase activation resulting in declines in preventable utilization, lower costs and improved health outcomes. Insignia Health is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Visit InsigniaHealth.com to learn more.

Jim Honish

jhonish@insigniahealth.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243394/PAM_Flourish_logo_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243395/Insignia_Health_Logo_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://InsigniaHealth.com



SOURCE Insignia Health