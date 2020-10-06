insightsoftware Appoints New CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

"We are incredibly proud of the growth insightsoftware has achieved over the past two years. Attracting over 20,000 clients worldwide connecting to 140+ ERPs and EPMs, insightsoftware has become the leader in ERP and EPM reporting software. We are grateful to Mike Lipps for the leadership he has provided and look forward to working with him in our next venture. We are excited to work with Jim and are confident that under his leadership we will continue to grow and to deliver the value that customers have come to expect," said Mark Friedman, Executive Chairman of insightsoftware and Managing Director of ST6.

insightsoftware was formed in 2018 when Global Software, Inc., a $35M company, merged with Hubble by insightsoftware.com, creating the market-leading enterprise reporting solutions provider. In just two years the company has grown more than five times its original size and completed 14 acquisitions – all of which were integrated with a speed and efficiency that helped power the phenomenal growth path.

Hythem El-Nazer, Managing Director of TA Associates, adds, "Under Mike's leadership, insightsoftware has surpassed our expectations in growth and market impact. We are excited to work with Jim on the next phase of our journey as we work together to provide a complete suite of solutions for the Office of the CFO."

Lipps and Triandiflou have been working on the leadership transition over the past few months. Triandiflou says, "Mike and the team at insightsoftware should be incredibly proud of what they've built. This company has been on an enviable growth trajectory, thanks in large part to Mike's leadership. I look forward to helping the team accelerate growth by providing the very best products and world class service to our customers."

Jim Triandiflou previously served as CEO of Relias from 2012-2020. Prior to Relias, Triandiflou was the founder and CEO of several successful high-growth companies. In December 2017, Triandiflou was named the Business Person of the Year by the Triangle Business Journal.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their enterprise data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization, which is how best-in-class finance teams operate. Over 25,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Visit insightsoftware.com for more information.

