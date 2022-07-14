Insights on Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market Size & Share to Reach USD 4.17 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global stretch marks treatment market achieved revenue growth of USD 2.63 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach around USD 4.17 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.5 percent over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Stretch Marks Treatment Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Stretch Marks Treatment Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Stretch Marks Treatment Market was valued approximately USD 2.63 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 4.17 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. North America holds a sizeable portion of the industry; increased awareness of cosmetic operations and fashion in the region is resulting in a significant expansion of the market.

holds a sizeable portion of the industry; increased awareness of cosmetic operations and fashion in the region is resulting in a significant expansion of the market. The United States is expected to remain the highest revenue contributor in the region. The market in the US is primarily driven by an increasing customer desire for stretch mark treatments.

is expected to remain the highest revenue contributor in the region. The market in the US is primarily driven by an increasing customer desire for stretch mark treatments. One of the main factors fueling the global stretch marks treatment market's expansion is the rising prevalence of obesity among the general population.

By 2030, one billion people worldwide, including one in five women and one in seven men, will be obese, according to the World Obesity Atlas 2022, issued by the World Obesity Federation.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Stretch Marks Treatment Market By Treatment (Topical Products, Lasers, Microdermabrasion, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Homecare), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Stretch Marks Treatment Market : Overview

Stretch marks are scars or wavy lines that form when the skin rapidly extends or contracts. Stretch marks are frequently brought on by unforeseen changes in the body that tear the collagen and elastin when the skin heals on its own. They are also brought on by Ehlers-Danlos disease, Cushing syndrome, and aberrant collagen formation. Pregnant women and others who experience quick changes in muscle size as a result of major weight gain or decrease may get stretch marks. Serums, oils, fractional lasers, pulse-dye lasers, creams, and lotions are a few of the treatments for stretch marks that are often utilized. By addressing open pores & fine wrinkles and tightening the skin while rebuilding collagen, they help to lessen the visibility of stretch marks.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/stretch-marks-treatment-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Stretch Marks Treatment Market : Growth Drivers

Growing prevalence of obesity fosters the growth of the market.

One of the main factors fueling the global stretch marks treatment market's expansion is the rising prevalence of obesity among the general population. Stretch marks are becoming more common as a result of people's changing food habits and increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles. People are also suffering from excessive weight gain. By 2030, one billion people worldwide, including one in five women and one in seven men, will be obese, according to the World Obesity Atlas 2022, issued by the World Obesity Federation. Stretch marks are becoming more common, which increases the need for targeted treatment. This is mostly due to an increase in the intake of calorie-dense, fattening food by a huge population. In addition to this, the growing demand for stretch marks treatment products from pregnant women, easy availability of the products on online platforms, and growing awareness of aesthetics are some of the key factors that are boosting the growth of the market.

Stretch Marks Treatment Market : Restraints

High cost associated with the treatment to hinder the market growth.

An important issue restricting the market's growth to some extent is the high cost of this treatment process. Rural residents are less likely to be aware of the stretch mark treatment method, which is expected to significantly hurt the market. In addition to this, potential bottlenecks impeding the overall expansion of the global market include skin adverse effects related to laser therapy.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/stretch-marks-treatment-market

Stretch Marks Treatment Market: Opportunities

Growing research and development activities to generate numerous opportunities for market expansion.

A rise in the number of R&D activities is another factor that will present advantageous chances for the expansion of the global stretch marks treatment market. Additionally, the market's growth rate will be further accelerated by the increasing approvals and releases of novel stretch mark treatment medications. Moreover, growing investments in the development of cutting-edge technologies and an extensive list of emerging markets will present favorable prospects for the expansion of the stretch mark treatment market over the course of the projected year.

Stretch Marks Treatment Market: Challenges

Lack of skilled professionals poses a challenge to market growth.

In emerging countries, the lack of trained professionals especially for laser treatment is the major challenge to the growth of the market. Also, poor healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped countries serves as a challenge to market growth.

Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market : Segmentation

The global stretch market treatment market is segregated based on treatment, distribution channel, end-users, and region.

Based on the treatment, the market is split into microdermabrasion, lasers, topical products, and others. The end-users segment is divided into homecare, specialty clinics, and hospitals. The distribution channel comprises online, retail, hospital pharmacy, and others.

Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/stretch-marks-treatment-market

List of Key Players of Stretch Marks Treatment Market :

Clarins Group

Laboratoires Expanscience

Merz North America Inc.

E.T. Browne Drug Co.Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Cynosure Inc.

Mama Mio US Inc.

Centre Light Solutions LLC

Dermaclara Inc.

Basq Skincare

The Boppy Company LLC

Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd.

Ellipse A/S

Helix BioMedix Inc.

Weleda AG.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Stretch Marks Treatment Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Stretch Marks Treatment Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Stretch Marks Treatment Market Industry?

What segments does the Stretch Marks Treatment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Stretch Marks Treatment Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 2.63 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 4.17 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.5 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Clarins Group, Laboratoires Expanscience, Merz North America, Inc., E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Cynosure, Inc., Mama Mio US, Inc., Centre Light Solutions, LLC, Dermaclara, Inc., Basq Skincare, The Boppy Company LLC, Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd., Ellipse A/S, Helix BioMedix, Inc., and Weleda AG. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2746

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/stretch-marks-treatment-market

Recent Developments

In September 2020 , Himalaya introduced Stretch Mark Oil and Cream. It is a groundbreaking, two-step skin care regimen that assists moms in lessening the visibility of stretch marks both during and after pregnancy.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific likely to rule the global market with a substantial revenue share.

Asia Pacific dominates the global stretch marks treatment market with more than 40 percent of the share. Some of the prominent factors such as rising disposable income and shifting consumer lifestyles are contributing to the expansion of the market. Furthermore, a protruding development of the market is due to the emergence of internet shopping platforms. On the other side, North America holds a sizeable portion of the industry; increased awareness of cosmetic operations and fashion in the region is resulting in a significant expansion of the market. The region's high consumer discretionary income is also boosting the demand for stretch mark remedies. The United States is expected to remain the highest revenue contributor in the region. The market in the US is primarily driven by an increasing customer desire for stretch mark treatments.

Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market is segmented as follows:

Stretch Marks Treatment Market : By Treatment Outlook (2022-2028)

Topical Products

Lasers

Microdermabrasion

Others

Stretch Marks Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Stretch Marks Treatment Market : By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Microarrays

PCR

Others

Stretch Marks Treatment Market : By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Stretch Marks Treatment Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Stretch Marks Treatment Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-stretch-marks-treatment-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Genomics Personalized Health Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Genomics Personalized Health market accounted for USD 4,789.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6,649.2 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The global Genomics Personalized Health market accounted for in 2020 and is expected to reach by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. Pigment Dispersion Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Pigment Dispersion Market accrued earnings worth approximately 35.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 45.7(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 4.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Pigment Dispersion Market accrued earnings worth approximately 35.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 45.7(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 4.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Women's Digital Health Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Women's Digital Health Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.7 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 7.2 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 20.2% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog : https://www.howtotrickz.com/ | https://techozen.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research