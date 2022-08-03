Insights on Global Smart Toilet Market Size & Share to Reach USD 4474.55 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.90% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global smart toilet market was worth around USD 3,172.30 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 4,474.55 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.90 percent during the forecast period.

Smart Toilet Market: Overview

The smart toilet is a smart toilet device that opens and closes automatically. This smart toilet features several advanced sensor technologies that allow users to customize every detail, from warm water cleaning, UV disinfection, heated seats, and hands-free seat closing to automatic flushing ambient lighting and air freshener. In addition, smart toilets include hardware components such as sprinklers, bottom scrubbers, hair dryers, and artificial flushing sounds to mask the noise. Some smart toilets have built-in smart virtual assistants that allow users to create an ideal environment using just their voice. These toilets can also be connected to mobile apps that will enable users the freedom to set their personal preferences, such as preferred temperature, cleaning pressure, and status for each person in a household. Growing consumer demand for convenience hygiene products is expected to remain a driving factor in the market growth in the coming years. In addition, industry participants offer innovative hygiene technologies, including UV lighting, automatic flushing, Bluetooth connectivity, and auto-opening seat covers to provide an excellent bathroom experience for consumers.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Smart Toilet Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Smart Toilet Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.90 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Smart Toilet Market was valued at approximately USD 3172.30 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 4474.55 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. The growing consumer demand for convenience hygiene products is expected to remain a driving factor in the market growth in the coming years.

Europe holds the dominant share of the global smart toilet market and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period.

holds the dominant share of the global smart toilet market and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. The UK and Germany prefer touchless smart toilets. In addition, increased spending on hygiene and health products in Germany , the UK, and France is a favorable factor for increasing the smart toilet market size.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Global Smart Toilet Market By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028."

Industry Dynamics:

Smart Toilet Market: Growth Drivers

The growing demand for water-saving technology aids the global market growth.

The growing demand for water-saving technology is driving the global smart toilet market. One of the main goals of leading smart toilet manufacturers is to conserve water and water resources. Population growth has increased the need for water sustainability, increasing the need for water conservation. Smart toilets effectively contribute to water conservation. Smart water-saving toilets help save total water consumption for each household. The growing demand for water-saving technology is expected to drive the growth of the global smart toilet market.

Smart Toilet Market: Restraints

The availability of substitutes may hamper the global market growth.

The threat of substitute products challenges smart toilet market. Conventional toilets are often favored in countries like China, India, and other developing countries. The lack of awareness of smart toilet features cost constraints, and low penetration in developing countries are expected to hinder the future smart toilet market's growth. In addition, hygiene culture varies from country to country. Demand for smart toilets is limited to high-income groups and high-end commercial buildings.

Smart Toilet Market: Opportunities

The benefits of smart toilets bring up several growth opportunities.

Smart toilets offer significant benefits with a range of efficiency sensors built into their systems, such as automatic flushing and ability to detect the amount of water needed to complete a single pass discharge. This feature reduces water usage compared to conventional toilets and automatically shuts off when a potential overflow is detected, leaks, and smart device alerts, saving utility costs. These products can optimize water and electrical energy consumption, making them a hygienic and practical option for buyers. Smart toilets can open and close automatically, heat up, and even clean and deodorize. It can be seen that the installation of smart bathroom products has become a style statement. These factors, coupled with rapid economic growth and improvement of lifestyles worldwide, are expected to act as a significant headwind for the global smart toilet market. All these factors will present considerable opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. In addition, emerging markets globally will give untapped opportunities for an integrated smart toilet market.

Global Smart Toilet Market: Segmentation

The global smart toilet market is segregated based on application, distribution channel, and region.

By application, the market is divided into residential and commercial. Among these, the commercial segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant percentage of global sales due to many high-end restaurants, bars, hotels, and shopping malls installing smart toilets to provide cleaning services to their customers. Furthermore, smart toilets are considered a premium product installed in high-end commercial places.

By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. Over the forecast period the offline distribution channels were the largest segment with significant revenue in 2020. Many consumers prefer to buy smart products from these channels because they provide a selection—of fact checks before making any purchase decision. In addition, various residential and commercial real estate companies partner with these stores to ensure the continued offering of discounted products.

List of Key Players in Smart Toilet Market:

Kohler Co.

Toto Ltd.

Roca Sanitario SA

LIXIL Group Corporation

Duravit AG

Wellis

Masco Corporation

and Bradley Corporation

Fortune Brands

Villeroy & Boch AG.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3172.30 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 4474.55 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.90 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Kohler Co., Toto Ltd., Roca Sanitario SA, LIXIL Group Corporation, Duravit AG, Wellis, Masco Corporation, and Bradley Corporation, Fortune Brands, and Villeroy & Boch AG. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Recent Developments

November 2021 - Kohler, America's leading bathroom furniture and plumbing supplier teamed up with Daniel Arsham to create a 3D printed sink. During Milan Design Week 2022, Kohler showcased new digital bathroom solutions alongside Daniel Arsham's immersive artwork.

January 2021 - Toto Ltd., the world's largest Japanese toilet manufacturer, has launched a "health care toilet" based on artificial intelligence (AI). Wellness Toilet monitors and analyzes the user's mental and physical state using various advanced sensor technologies. This data provides health improvement recommendations on the smartphone app to users.

Regional Dominance:

The new construction projects help the Europe dominate the global market.

Europe holds the dominant share of the global smart toilet market and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. In 2020, this region accounted significant market share. Factors such as increasing consumer spending on maintaining bathroom hygiene and improving purchases of smart toilets are driving the region's market. Many people in the UK and Germany prefer touchless smart toilets. In addition, increased spending on hygiene and health products in Germany, the UK, and France is a favorable factor for increasing the smart toilet market size.

Global Smart Toilet Market is segmented as follows:

Smart Toilet Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Smart Toilet Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Smart Toilet Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Zion Market Research