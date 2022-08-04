Insights on Global Crypto Trading Platforms Market Size & Share Worth US$ 675 Million, Globally, by 2028 at a 12.8% CAGR: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, the global crypto trading platforms market size was worth around USD 329.6 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 675 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 12.8% between 2022 and 2028.

Crypto Trading Platforms Market: Overview

Cryptocurrency refers to any form of digital currency which is money, currency, or money-like assets that are managed, stored, or exchanged with the aid of electronic systems and on the internet. Cryptos are designed to function as a medium of exchange via a computer network that has no reliability of connection with any central authority like a bank, or government that manages it. Coin ownership of individual participants is recorded in a digital or electronic ledger, which is a computerized form of manual ledgers and uses strong cryptography in order to conduct safe and secure transactions. It is also used to create any additional coins or to verify the ownership. Even though the name suggests that cryptocurrencies are like actual currencies, in reality even though efforts have been made to classify them as securities, commodities, or actual currencies, as of 2022 they still remain a distinct asset and do not fall under any existing category in practice.

Cryptocurrency does not exist in physical forms and is not issued by any central authority, Platforms trading in crypto generally use a decentralized control unlike central bank digital currencies (CBDC) where they are issued by central banks. Decentralized cryptocurrency is created by an entire cryptocurrency system together at a predefined rate which is stated when the system is first created and declared publicly. In the case of centralized banking systems like the US Federal Reserve System, government or corporate boards control the supply or authority however in decentralized systems, they do not have such control nor have they backed any such institute which possesses assets measured in cryptocurrency. As of 2022, there are more than 9000 crypto trading platforms and 70% of them have already generated more than USD 1 billion in terms of revenue.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Crypto Trading Platforms Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Crypto Trading Platforms Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12.8 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Crypto Trading Platforms Market was valued at approximately USD 329.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 675 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. The global crypto trading platforms market was led by North America in the last few years and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period owing to the presence of many key players in the USA .

in the last few years and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period owing to the presence of many key players in the . Growth in venture capitalists (VC)is also expected to aid the increase in the adoption of crypto trading platforms as they seem to be receiving a lot of funding from VCs.

The global Crypto Trading Platforms Market is expected to be dominated by North America in the coming years because of increased investment in the field of transaction network security in countries like the USA and Canada .

in the coming years because of increased investment in the field of transaction network security in countries like the and . Europe is expected to be led by Germany in terms of a higher adoption rate of cryptocurrency. Some of the key factors for regional growth are quicker transactions, safer, and minimal ownership costs provided by the digital money platform to the end-user.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Global Crypto Trading Platforms Market By Cryptocurrency Type (Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solanda, Cardano, and Others), By End-User (Credit Unions, Fintech Companies, Banks, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Crypto Trading Platforms Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in the use of smartphones to propel market growth.

The global crypto trading platforms market growth may be attributed to the rising digitization and use of smartphones across the globe. Cryptocurrencies have been in existence for a long time, however, there was a lack of awareness amongst the general population. With the growth of information technology (IT) and multiple advancements in digital space, there is a rising trend of information flow related to advanced systems present around us. This is propelled by the help of smart technologies like smartphones, laptops, and mobile applications to name a few. Up until a few years ago, smartphones were not easily accessible due to high pricing and a lower number of smartphone producers. As of current times, the number of manufacturers providing smartphones that are technologically advanced has considerably increased. People in all areas now have access to affordable mobile technology. In India, more than 750 million of the population were estimated to be using smartphones as of 2020. Since the accessibility to technology like crypto applications, and other platforms that have aided the transfer of knowledge, has increased, the global market may grow owing to this change.

Growth in venture capitalists (VC) is also expected to aid the increase in the adoption of crypto trading platforms as they seem to be receiving a lot of funding from VCs. For example in 2021, CoinSwitch Kuber, an upcoming crypto trading platform managed to raise funds of over USD 260 million. Such initiatives may assist in further market penetration.

Crypto Trading Platforms Market: Restraints

Ambiguity surrounding the understanding of cryptocurrency to impede the market growth.

The global market growth trend may suffer a few setbacks owing to the large-scale ambiguity surrounding cryptos and agencies offering digital currency. There seems to be a lot of incorrect information or hesitancy amongst the general population related to the origin, functioning, reliability, and authenticity of digital money. The world runs on the fact that systems that generate physical money provide the necessary guarantee to the end users related to monetary safety. However, since crypto trading platforms run with the aid of the internet, the ambiguity surrounding them is higher and this may restrict global market expansion in case these platforms fail to generate confidence amongst the users.

Crypto Trading Platforms Market: Opportunities

Backing from established firms to provide growth opportunities.

The crypto trading platforms may witness more growth opportunities if they are able to prove their authenticity amongst the population. One of achieving this is by initiating backing from well-established firms since the end-users will then know that their money is in safe hands. For example, in 2021, after Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, made an online statement about bitcoin, the company registered a growth of 12% in one day. Other firms like Ether also followed suit and their revenue grew by 7%. Such backings are expected to create higher growth opportunities for the global market cap.

Crypto Trading Platforms Market: Challenges

Security concerns related to digital money to create challenges for market growth.

The global market is projected to face challenges during its growth trend owing to cybersecurity concerns related to crypto trading platforms. Some of the threats include activities like malware, user perplexity, non-regulated cryptocurrency, illegal trading platforms, phishing attacks, and the use of third-party software. Since these platforms deal with larger sums of money they are prone to various attacks with some platforms not receiving legal status due to various reasons. The market may suffer losses if digital currency platforms are not able to upgrade their security systems on time and eliminate any risk of malfunction.

Global Crypto Trading Platforms Market: Segmentation

The global crypto trading platforms market is segmented based on cryptocurrency type, end-user, and region.

Based on cryptocurrency type, the global market segments are Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solanda, Cardona, and others. The global market is dominated by Bitcoin. It is the original cryptocurrency, one of the first digital currencies, and continues to lead the segment with the highest user database popularity. Bitcoin's market capitalization currently stands at 42% of the total market share.

Based on end-users, the global market segments are credit unions, fintech companies, banks, and others. Fintech companies are projected to generate the highest revenue in the global market. More than 9 cryptocurrency-related companies made it to the Forbes Fintech 50 list of 2022.

List of Key Players in Crypto Trading Platforms Market:

Bitstamp

FTX

Coinbase

eToro

AirSwap

BlockFi

Binance.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 329.6 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 675 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 12.8 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028

Recent Developments

In July 2021 , Visa announced that it will partner with 50 crypto companies allowing clients to convert and spend digital currencies. The users will now be able to buy products from merchants accepting Visas, even if they do not accept crypto. The move is seen as a stepping stone toward making cryptocurrencies more usable.

, Visa announced that it will partner with 50 crypto companies allowing clients to convert and spend digital currencies. The users will now be able to buy products from merchants accepting Visas, even if they do not accept crypto. The move is seen as a stepping stone toward making cryptocurrencies more usable. In June 2022 , Kraken, a USA -based cryptocurrency exchange and bank, announced that it will expand its hiring plan and onboard around 500 employees by the end of 2022. The company does not intend to lay off but increase its employee strength to meet the growing demand. The mission of the company is to bring financial freedom to the financially excluded population.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The global crypto trading platforms market was led by North America in the last few years and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period owing to the presence of many key players in the USA. Kraken, Coinbase, etc. the leading organizations are located in this region which is expected to aid regional growth. In the first quarter of 2021, Coinbase announced that it had more than 56 million active users and generated a trading value of USD 335 billion. The abundant awareness amongst the population about digital currency and its trading platforms is another contributing factor to the growth in regional market share.

Europe is expected to be led by Germany in terms of a higher adoption rate of cryptocurrency. Some of the key factors for regional growth are quicker transactions, safer, and minimal ownership costs provided by the digital money platform to the end-user. In Gemini's 2022 report on the Global State of Crypto, around 53% of Germans accepted that they were crypto-curious and 43% of high-income groups accepted having crypto-based assets.

Global Crypto Trading Platforms Market is segmented as follows:

Crypto Trading Platforms Market: By Cryptocurrency Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Ethereum

Bitcoin

Solanda

Cardano

Others

Crypto Trading Platforms Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Credit Unions

Fintech Companies

Bank

Others

Crypto Trading Platforms Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

