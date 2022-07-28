Insights on Global CBD Consumer Health Market Size & Share to Reach USD 37602.7 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 24.10% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global CBD Consumer Health market was worth USD 10294.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 37602.7 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24.10% over the forecast period.

CBD Consumer Health Market: Overview

Cannabidiol has grown in popularity in nutritional supplements due to its potential health advantages and non-narcotic properties. Unlike THC, it lets users benefit from the health benefits of cannabis without becoming drunk. CBD supplements are perceived as more natural than prescription or over-the-counter drugs for treating stiffness, pain, anxiety, stress, and other medical conditions. Hemp-derived CBD is a preferred supplier among producers due to its low THC concentration. Cannabidiol is the most recent consumer craze. The expanding number of benefits of cannabidiol in various health applications and marketing & advertising operations by market participants are some of the key forces driving product demand. The increased availability of consumer product options, such as topicals, analgesics, edibles, oils, tinctures, and a variety of other goods, is also propelling the CBD consumer in the health sector. Furthermore, as people become more aware of the health benefits of CBD-infused products, the number of people ready to purchase them, regardless of price, has grown. Mainstream retailers who previously supplied non-CBD products are increasingly focusing on supplying CBD-based products due to higher profit margins and greater demand. However, the availability of alternatives and the high cost of CBD products are limiting the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the CBD Consumer Health Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the CBD Consumer Health Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 24.10 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the CBD Consumer Health Market was valued at approximately USD 10294.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 37602.7 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. North America is expected to dominate the global CBD consumer health market during the forecast period. This is due to a higher number of CBD firms and more flexible rules regulating the use of the products.

is expected to dominate the global CBD consumer health market during the forecast period. This is due to a higher number of CBD firms and more flexible rules regulating the use of the products. Increase in consumption, increased awareness of their health benefits, expanding acceptance for CBD-based food & health products, legalizing hemp farming, and production of hemp-derived products in the United States are some of the primary reasons driving demand in North America .

are some of the primary reasons driving demand in . The growing legality and acceptance of cannabidiol for usage in a variety of goods provides various producers with significant market prospects.

One of the main components of cannabis that the pharmaceutical business has used to provide health safety assurance for various illnesses is CBD.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "CBD Consumer Health Market By Product Type (Medical OTC Products and Nutraceuticals), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Retail Stores, and Retail Pharmacies), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

CBD Consumer Health Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing government approvals for CBD products are likely to pave the way for global market growth.

Growing approvals for CBD products are a result of the quick development of treatments, medications, and other consumer goods derived from cannabis and its advantageous health effects. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States has acknowledged several possible uses for CBD and the possibility of incorporating it into various food and non-food applications. As a result, the producers are putting more effort into finding CBD to add to food and other items. Thus, during the projection period, the expansion of the global CBD business would benefit from the increasing dependence on products.

CBD Consumer Health Market: Restraints

Additional barriers in terms of marketing CBD products may hamper the global market growth.

Consumers in industrialized nations like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, and others are becoming increasingly fond of CBD-based goods, but not in emerging nations like Asia and the Middle East. The misconception that the product produces psychoactive effects as a result of its popularity among customers for recreational uses hinders its performance on the market. In addition, the features, services, and offerings that are advantageous in numerous ways are not generally known to the consumers.

Global CBD Consumer Health Market: Opportunities

The abundant utility of CBD in the pharmaceutical sector brings up several growth opportunities.

Globally, the constantly expanding pharmaceutical business is aware of the value and advantages of cannabis and its byproducts. One of the main components of cannabis that the pharmaceutical business has used to provide health safety assurance for various illnesses is CBD. It has qualities like being naturally plant-based and a natural substitute for several conventional medicines that are aggressively sold to producers and customers globally.

Global CBD Consumer Health Market: Challenges

The presence of alternative plant-based products is likely to limit the global market growth.

Due to the availability of substitute plant-based nutraceuticals, including Echinacea, garcinia cambogia, turmeric, and raspberry ketones, and the usage of CBD is illegal in some countries and subject to stringent regulations, the consumer health market for CBD has been hindered.

CBD Consumer Health Market: Segmentation

The global CBD consumer health market is segregated on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

The market is divided into medical OTC products and nutraceuticals by product type. Among these, the nutraceuticals segment dominated the market in 2021. The primary factors driving the growth are rising consumer awareness of the health advantages of cannabidiol, shifting consumer preferences toward organic ingredients in nutritional supplements, and positive regulatory CBD legislation. This is due to the growing usage of CBD-infused nutraceutical products in a variety of applications, including weight control, sports nutrition, and health & wellbeing. Furthermore, the growing number of companies joining the CBD nutraceuticals industry, lucrative investment prospects, and an expanding consumer base are expected to boost demand for these products rapidly during the projected period.

The distribution channel divides the market into online stores, retail stores and retail pharmacies. Over the forecast period, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to develop significantly in 2021. Following the legalization of CBD products in many jurisdictions, the options for supplying those products to consumers expanded. This is mostly due to increased cannabidiol-infused over-the-counter (OTC) drugs or goods through retail pharmacies. Furthermore, due to the convenience of availability of products through online portals, the online retailer's segment is expected to grow at the quickest rate during the projection period. Furthermore, numerous companies have launched online shopping platforms for CBD-based items. This has expanded consumer awareness of cannabidiol products, especially in remote areas. Furthermore, corporations have partnered with speciality stores such as Sephora and GNC for both online and offline sales.

List of Key Players in CBD Consumer Health Market:

Elixinol Global Limited

ENDOCA

NuLeaf Naturals LLC

Medical Marijuana Inc

CV Sciences Inc

Isodiol International Inc.

Kazmira

Charlotte's Web

Joy Organics

Lord Jones.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 10294.1 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 37602.7 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 24.10 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Elixinol Global Limited; ENDOCA; NuLeaf Naturals LLC; Medical Marijuana Inc; CV Sciences Inc; Isodiol International Inc.; Kazmira; Charlotte's Web and Joy Organics; Lord Jones. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5487

Recent Developments

In April 2021 , KD. Pharma, a pioneer in lipid technology, purchased the manufacturing facilities of a Swiss company that specialized in phytoextracts and cannabidiol. With this move, the company will be better able to deliver active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the development of new products based on cannabinoids for the developing market.

, KD. Pharma, a pioneer in lipid technology, purchased the manufacturing facilities of a Swiss company that specialized in phytoextracts and cannabidiol. With this move, the company will be better able to deliver active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the development of new products based on cannabinoids for the developing market. In March 2021 , an exclusive license to use Diverse Biotech's compounds to treat various ailments was obtained by US-based biotechnology business Enveric Bioscience. With this license, every company will increase the number of products it offers by combining cannabidiol with already-approved medicines to decrease cancer patients' side effects.

Regional Dominance:

Higher number of CBD firms is likely to help North America dominate the global market.

North America is expected to dominate the global CBD consumer health market during the forecast period. This is due to a higher number of CBD firms and more flexible rules regulating the use of the products. Furthermore, an increase in consumption, increased awareness of their health benefits, expanding acceptance for CBD-based food & health products, legalizing hemp farming, and production of hemp-derived products in the United States are some of the primary reasons driving demand in North America. Consumer demographics keep evolving radially, and the utility of CBD has become popular among various manufacturers, including food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. The rising demand among various age groups and genders is likely to drive their expenditure on the goods.

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly in the CBD Consumer Health market. The growing legality and acceptance of cannabidiol for usage in a variety of goods provides various producers with significant market prospects. Manufacturers' capitalization on customer awareness and product marketing are some of the primary drivers driving market expansion. The region's cannabis sector is expanding due to customers' shifting perspectives since there is more to cannabis than just getting high.

Global CBD Consumer Health Market is segmented as follows:

CBD Consumer Health Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Medical OTC Products

Nutraceuticals

CBD Consumer Health Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Retail Pharmacies

CBD Consumer Health Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

