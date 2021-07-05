Insightec Announces Samsung Medical Center Is Joining Focused Ultrasound Community

The program offers treatment for patients with Movement Disorders, pain, and behavioral disorders in South Korea

HAIFA, Israel and MIAMI, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightec®, a global healthcare company focused on creating the next generation of patient care, announced Samsung Medical Center is establishing a Focused Ultrasound program with the adoption of Exablate® Neuro. The Exablate Neuro (Exablate 4000) platform uses Focused Ultrasound to ablate targets deep in the brain for a therapeutic effect.

"Leading neuroscience departments at medical centers around the globe recognize the value of adopting Focused Ultrasound as a treatment option for patient care," commented Ori Atar, Director of Asia Growth Markets at Insightec. "We are excited by the growth of adoption in the Korean market."

"Focused Ultrasound enables performing precise, minimally invasive treatments," Prof. Jung Il Lee, Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, Samsung Medical Center explains. "The clinical evidence of the treatment demonstrates good tremor control and a favorable safety profile for patients whose hand tremor affects their daily functioning."

There are 81 leading medical centers globally that have established Focused Ultrasound programs with Exablate Neuro. Insightec is partnering with Huons, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical products and distributor of medical solutions, to expand Focused Ultrasound programs in the Korean market.

"Our mission is to deliver solutions that improve people's health," says Key-An Um, CEO of Huons. "We are eager to bring Focused Ultrasound to medical centers and help transform the lives of people living with movement disorders."

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate® Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with Essential Tremor and Tremor-dominant Parkinson's Disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai and Tokyo.

