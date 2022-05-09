Insight on Global Mobile Security Market Size & Share 2022-2028 | Expected to Cross USD 44,373.1 Million Mark, At a CAGR of 14.9% Growth by 2028 | Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Mobile Security Market was worth around USD 19, 284.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 44,373.1 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Mobile Security Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Mobile Security Market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Mobile Security Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Mobile Security Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.9 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Mobile Security Market was valued approximately USD 19,284.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 44,373.1 Million by 2028.

Asia Pacific is predicted to increase at the quickest rate throughout the projection period.

The United States accounted for the greatest revenue share in North America and is predicted to maintain this position throughout the forecast period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Mobile Security Market By Offerings (Solutions and Services. By End-Use (Individuals and Enterprises). By Organization (SMEs and Large Enterprises). By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, and Others). And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Mobile Security Market: Overview

The rising use of mobile devices like cellphones, laptops, and portable Universal Serial Bus (USB) memory sticks are raising network security concerns. This, along with the growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the emerging Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, is one of the primary causes driving up demand for mobile security solutions to limit access to important company data. In addition, mobile security also outperforming existing network security solutions in terms of remotely managing users and their devices and combating the growing threat of cyberattacks and data breaches. Moreover, mobile security is gaining preference with other network security solutions to manage users and their devices remotely and combat the growing threat of cyberattacks and data breaches. Aside from that, the growing popularity of smart electronic gadgets like netbooks and wearables is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, some firms are employing different biometric authentication methods in mobile devices, which is expected to accelerate market expansion, owing to the increased adoption of cloud computing and growing worries about the surface transmission of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19).

Industry Dynamics:

Mobile Security Market: Growth Dynamics

Driver: The market is expected to be driven by rising demand for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD).

Demand for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is on the rise (BYOD) Enterprises are offering to bring your own device (BYOD) services to promote corporate mobility, which is expected to drive the market. Employees can bring their own mobile devices to work, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets, under the BYOD policy. In addition, BYOD provides secure network connectivity for mobile devices. The key motivators for BYOD adoption are increased productivity and employee satisfaction. Unauthorized data access, data leakage/loss, and malware assaults, among other difficulties, are important concerns for businesses implementing BYOD. As a result of the increased demand for better and enhanced data privacy and security, as well as network security, mobile device security solutions are projected to gain traction. Moreover, businesses are focusing on the privacy and security of mobile devices as well as network infrastructure, which will fuel the growth of the mobile security market.

Restraints: Growth is hampered by a lack of awareness regarding cyber security and vulnerability.

Hundreds of millions of smartphone users use their phones or tablets to access a wide range of applications. Many users are ignorant of the source from which they download software, as well as the privacy regulations that apply to them. Many people use computers or mobile phones to access untrustworthy websites and download unsafe apps, making these devices more exposed to cyberattacks. The market's growth is being stifled by a lack of understanding regarding mobile device dangers and security solutions.

Global Mobile Security Market: Segmentation

The Mobile Security Market is segregated based on Offerings, End-Use, Organization, and Industry Vertical.

By Offerings, the market is classified into Solutions and Services. Due to the increase in malware, trojans, and phishing assaults on mobile devices, the solutions sector had the largest market share over the predicted period. Individuals are also being influenced to embrace mobile security solutions by an increase in demand for mobile organization size security and device security to limit risks from third-party apps and data breaches. Over the projected period, the services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing. The need for an efficient remediation solution for data breaches, theft, and cyberattacks in personal mobility devices tied to organizational workspaces has prompted SMEs and major corporations to hire consultancy and maintenance services.

By End-Use, the market is classified into Individuals and Enterprises. With the largest market share in the forecast period, the Enterprises sector dominated the market and is expected to continue to do so throughout the projected period. The rise of BYOD and workplace mobility is encouraging businesses of all sizes to implement unified endpoint mobile security solutions to assist them to limit data threat exposure. Furthermore, the need to relieve IT administrators of the effort of administering organizational frameworks for portable data storage and data sharing has prompted enterprises to implement both cloud-based and traditional mobile security solutions.

By Organization, the market is classified into SMEs and Large Enterprises. In the forecast period, the large enterprise sector will have the largest market share. The threat of cyberattacks grows as cloud-based installations and digital services become more common in major companies. With the advent of mobile threats and phishing assaults, large businesses are investing in mobile security solutions to strengthen their defenses against attacks and thefts.

List of Key Players of Mobile Security Market:

Microsoft

IBM

VMware Inc.

BlackBerry Limited

Trend Micro

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Lookout Inc.

Mobileiron

CrowdStrike

McAfee LLC

Sophos Ltd.

Quick Heal Technologies Limited.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Mobile Security Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Mobile Security Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Mobile Security Market Industry?

What segments does the Mobile Security Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Mobile Security Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 19,284.1 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 44,373.1 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 14.9 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Microsoft; IBM; VMware, Inc.; BlackBerry Limited; Trend Micro; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Lookout, Inc.; Mobileiron; CrowdStrike; McAfee, LLC; Sophos Ltd.; Quick Heal Technologies Limited. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1818

Regional Dominance:

The United States accounted for the greatest revenue share

In the forecast period, North America dominated the global market. The region is predicted to develop considerably throughout the forecast period due to a rise in company expenditure on information security solutions. The regional market is being driven by the growing usage of mobility devices in various sectors such as government and defense, as well as retail. The United States accounted for the greatest revenue share in North America and is predicted to maintain this position throughout the forecast period. The presence of a large number of mobile security solution manufacturers and rising technology usage are two factors driving the global mobile security market in this area.

Asia Pacific is predicted to increase at the quickest rate throughout the projection period. Growing smartphone users, advancements in mobile device technology, and sophisticated network connectivity in the region are all elements that will contribute to an increase in mobile security threats. Furthermore, government digitization ambitions and the rapid growth of digital transaction apps are leading to an increase in malware and phishing attacks on mobile devices. As a result, people and businesses are phasing in their attempts to implement security solutions for their mobile devices.

Global Mobile Security Market is segmented as follows:

Mobile Security Market: By Offerings Outlook (2022-2028)

Solutions

Services

Mobile Security Market: By End-Use Outlook (2022-2028)

Individuals

Enterprises

Mobile Security Market: By Organization Outlook (2022-2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Mobile Security Market: By Industry Vertical Outlook (2022-2028)

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

Mobile Security Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

