Insider Tops the Charts in G2's Fall'23 Reports as the #1 Leader Across 6 Categories with the Highest User Satisfaction Score of 100/100

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider, a single platform for delivering individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, has once again been recognized as the #1 leader in G2's Fall'23 reports with the highest user satisfaction score of 100/100 across six categories. For the seventh year running, Insider has topped the charts across Personalization Software, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Mobile Marketing, Personalization Engines, Customer Journey Analytics, and E-Commerce Personalization.

Insider has been awarded the highest scores in over 145 Grid Reports and Indexes, including Momentum Grid Reports, Regional Grid Reports, Implementation Index, Relationship Index, Usability Index, and Results Index. Insider's scores resoundingly outshine other vendors across key categories, including Braze, Klaviyo, Bloomreach, Salesforce, Adobe, CleverTap, Emarsys, and MoEngage.

Ranked #6 Globally in G2's Fall Reports Across All Product Categories

For the seventh year in a row, Insider has retained its position as the #6 Best Software Product in the world, with the most #1 rankings. Insider has the highest G2 scores in G2's Winter'23, Spring'23, and Summer'23 reports, and is now placed amongst other leading industry vendors, such as Google, HubSpot, GitHub, Zoom, and Monday.com.

Insider also topped the charts in G2's Best Software Awards for 2023 across multiple categories, including Top 100 Software Products, Top 50 Marketing Products, Top 50 Commerce Products, Top 100 Highest Satisfaction Products, Top 100 Fastest Growing Products, and more. In the regional rankings, Insider was #4 in the Top 50 UK Companies and #12 in the Top 50 EMEA Companies lists, in addition to being ranked #17 in the Top 100 Software Products list.

#1 Personalization Software with a Score of 99

Marketing and eCommerce professionals love Insider for its personalization capabilities across different channels, helping brands create relevant customer journeys wherever customers are. Beyond offering 10+ messaging channels and hundreds of APIs—including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and more—Insider also helps brands deliver AI-powered product recommendations, create gamified and visually appealing social media-like experiences, and show personalized search results for online shoppers. Insider empowers brands to create seamless experiences across desktop, mobile devices, and tablets.

With an overall score of 99/100 for Personalization, Insider is ahead of its major competitors: Braze (91/100), Klaviyo (90/100), ActiveCampaign for Marketing (87/100), Iterable (83/100), Bloomreach (77/100), and MoEngage (72/100). Insider also scored highest (97/100) in features like A/B Testing, Optimization, Behavioral Targeting, Template Library, Marketing Campaigns, Triggered Messages, Personalized Messaging, Web and Mobile Personalization, Guided Selling, and Recommendations.

Insider was also recently named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines for the third year running, with the highest scores in all three personalization use cases: Marketing (3.99/5.0), Digital Commerce (4.11/5.0) and Services and Support (3.94/5.0).

"We saw a conversion rate uplift of 14.4% and 12X ROI from Insider's Personalization suite in less than a quarter."

Product Owner, The Body Shop

#1 Customer Data Platform with a Score of 99

Insider's Customer Data Platform (CDP) helps brands connect and consolidate siloed data from multiple offline and online sources, including CRM data and much more. Its actionable CDP goes beyond data unification to help marketers leverage data to create personalized experiences across multiple channels based on each user's individual behavior, interests, and preferences. The actionable layer of Insider's CDP helps marketers target the right target audiences with the most relevant messages on the right channels at the right time.

With an overall score of 99/100, Insider is ahead of all other vendors for Customer Data Platforms: Klaviyo (91/100), Bloomreach (86/100), Segment (85/100), and SAP CDP (75/100). Insider also scored highest (95/100) in features like Data Enrichment, Data Expandability, Predictive Modeling, Multi-Device Orchestration, and Marketing Metrics.

Insider was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Front-Office Users 2021-22 Vendor Assessment

"Insider's Customer Data Platform (CDP) helped us consolidate all the data from different channels and bring it into meaningful insights from where we could segment audiences better to build personalized campaigns."

Growth and Digital Marketing Director, Harvard Business Review

#1 Mobile Marketing Software with a Score of 98

Insider continues to develop industry-leading mobile solutions for mobile-first brands. In addition to helping brands improve mobile app experiences, Insider helps brands engage users on other mobile-specific channels like App Push, SMS, WhatsApp, and Email, helping them create a holistic, cross-channel mobile marketing strategy.

With an overall score of 98/100 for Mobile Marketing, Insider is ahead of major competitors: Braze (97/100), Attentive (86/100), CleverTap (82/100), Iterable (74/100), and MoEngage (72/100). Insider also scored highest (96/100) in features like Segmentation, Optimization, Push Notifications, Email Marketing, Coupons and Promotions, and Dashboards.

"We've seen a conversion rate uplift on our mobile platforms by getting the audience's attention with rich push notifications and advanced segmentation."

Group Manager, L'Oreal

#1 Customer Journey Analytics Software with a Score of 98

Insider helps brands create orchestrated and connected customer journeys across channels to target the right users with advanced segmentation capabilities and personalized content to drive higher conversions.

With an overall score of 98/100, Insider is ahead of major competitors for Customer Journey Analytics: HubSpot Marketing Hub (88/100), MoEngage (80/100), WebEngage (66/100), and Emarsys (63/100). Insider scored highest (95/100) in features like Dynamic Segmentation, Journey Optimization, Journey Mapping, Journey and Trends Reporting, and Dashboards.

Insider also scored 97/100 for Integration capabilities—10% higher than the industry average, thanks to integrations with CDPs like Segment and Tealium, and analytics platforms like Amplitude and Mixpanel, to help brands connect data between multiple platforms, create personalized campaigns across channels, and measure the performance of campaigns. Beyond this, Insider enables integrations with other Email, SMS, CRM, Chat, Social platforms, and more to connect outsourced tools to Insider's offerings.

"Insider offers seamless cross-channel marketing with personalized experiences. We've been able to map individual customer journeys using the customer journey orchestration tool."

Ecommerce Director, Slazenger

Insider climbs to #3 position in Marketing Automation Software

Insider helps marketers create engaging cross-channel customer experiences across channels like on-site, mobile app, email, SMS, WhatsApp, push notifications, and ad platforms like Google Ads and Facebook Ads—all from a single platform.

From segment identification to journey creation to message content creation, Insider's AI-powered and machine learning capabilities allow marketers to build revenue-boosting, personalized, 1:1 cross-channel customer experiences within minutes—dramatically increasing productivity and efficiency.

The robust automation capabilities provided by Insider is one of the major reasons why Insider is rated highest on Ease of Use (96/100) and delivers ROI faster than any other vendor.

With an overall score of 88/100, Insider is ahead of major competitors for Marketing Automation: Braze (88/100), Klaviyo (85/100), MailChimp All-in-one Marketing Platform (84/100), Iterable (77/100), CleverTap (73/100), Bloomreach (72/100), and MoEngage (71/100). Insider also scored highest (98/100) in features like Integrations, Segmentation, A/B Testing, Customization, Email Marketing, Performance, and Reliability on Marketing Automation.

Insider was also recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™:Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms) Q3, 2021.

"Insider is a top-tier marketing automation platform for winners looking to seamlessly improve cross-channel marketing by personalizing experiences."

Digital Content and Web Design Director, Puma

98/100 for Assured Product Direction Reinforces Insider's Product Roadmap

Insider is committed to broadening its product portfolio to empower brands in delivering highly personalized experiences for accelerated and enhanced ROI. Insider's ability to consistently release industry-leading solutions, including Generative AI capabilties and WhatsApp Commerce, has reinforced the belief in its product roadmap. 98% of users believe Insider's product is heading in the right direction, while 97% of would be open to recommend them to other businesses looking for an AI-led, personalized, cross-channel journey orchestration solution.

"Insider's personalization suite for the web and mobile have been amazingly efficient in helping us offer a sensible, truly customer-focused experience that our customers love. You can't really go wrong with Insider, as we discovered from our experience with the product's growth. "

Digital Operations Director, IKEA

About Insider

Insider—one platform for individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine and individualize customer experiences. Marketers use Insider's platform to deliver experiences across channels like Web, App, Web Push, Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger), and more

Insider recently unlocked unicorn status and NASDAQ congratulated the company for becoming one of the few woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. Insider was named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines 2023, Leader in The Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management 2021, and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Front-Office Users 2021-22 Vendor Assessment. The company has been named the #6 Best Software Company in the world, according to G2. Insider is also the #1 G2 Leader in 6 categories, including Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Personalization Engines, Personalization Software, Mobile Marketing, Customer Journey Analytics, and E-commerce Personalization. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US.

One-third of Fortune 500 companies and top brands across retail, automotive, and travel choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by 1,200+ leading enterprise companies and high-growth startups, including Samsung, Coca-Cola, GAP, Marks & Spencer, Virgin, Burger King, Toyota, New Balance, Santander, Vodafone, L'Oreal, Samsung, Madeira Madeira, Adidas, MediaMarkt, Nissan, Singapore Airlines, Avon, CNN, BBVA, Lenovo and many more, to help global brands accelerate growth and deliver the fastest time to value.

