Insider Named #1 Leader in G2's Winter'24 Reports Across 6 Categories and Recognized as One of the Best Marketing Automation Solutions in the World

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider, a single platform for delivering individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, has been recognized as the #1 leader in G2's Winter'24 reports with the highest user satisfaction score of 100/100, across six categories. Insider has also accelerated up the charts to reach the #2 position in the Marketing Automation category. For seven years now, Insider has topped the charts across Personalization Software , Customer Data Platforms (CDP) , Mobile Marketing , Personalization Engines , Customer Journey Analytics , and E-Commerce Personalization .

Insider has been awarded the highest scores in over 175 Grid Reports and Indexes, including Momentum Grid Reports, Regional Grid Reports, Implementation Indexes, Relationship Indexes, Usability Indexes, and Results Indexes. Insider outperformed other vendors, including Adobe, Bloomreach, Braze, CleverTap, Dynamic Yield, Emarsys, Iterable, Klaviyo, MoEngage, Salesforce, and more.

Top 10 Best Software Product Ranking Across all Categories in G2's Winter'24 Reports

Having accumulated the highest scores in G2's reports ( Winter'23 , Spring'23 , Summer'23 , and Fall'23 reports), Insider has once again been recognized as one of the world's top 10 best software products. Ranked #1 in the most reports, Insider ranks itself alongside industry leaders like Google, HubSpot, Zoom, GitHub, and Monday.com.

Insider has also been ranked highly in G2's Best Software Awards for 2023 across multiple categories, including Top 100 Software Products, Top 50 Marketing Products, Top 50 Commerce Products, Top 100 Highest Satisfaction Products, Top 100 Fastest Growing Products, and more. In the regional rankings, Insider was #4 in the Top 50 UK Companies and #12 in the Top 50 EMEA Companies lists, in addition to being ranked #17 in the Top 100 Software Products list.

#1 in Personalization Software with a Score of 99/100

With an overall score of 99/100 for Personalization , Insider is ahead of all other vendors: WebEngage (69/100), MoEngage (72/100), CleverTap (74/100), Bloomreach (75/100), Iterable (84/100), ActiveCampaign for Marketing (86/100), and Braze (94/100). Insider also scored the highest (97/100) in features like Customer Profiles, Behavioral Targeting, A/B Testing, Optimization, Template Library, Marketing Campaigns, Triggered Messages, Personalized Messaging, Web and Mobile Personalization, Guided Selling, and Recommendations.

Earlier this year, Insider was also named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines for the third year running, with the highest scores in all three personalization use cases: Marketing (3.99/5.0), Digital Commerce (4.11/5.0) and Services and Support (3.94/5.0).

Marketing, CRM, and eCommerce professionals love Insider for its personalization capabilities across different channels. The leading platform helps brands create individualized customer experiences across 12+ messaging channels and hundreds of APIs—including Email , SMS , WhatsApp , and more. Insider also helps brands deliver AI-powered product recommendations , improve product discovery with social media-like experiences , and personalize search results . Insider empowers brands to create seamless experiences across desktop, mobile devices, and tablets.

"With Insider's powerful AI, we were able to engage our users with more relevant and personalized offers. We saw an increase of 25% in our conversion rate in just one week." — Digital Marketing Director at Watsons

#1 in Customer Data Platforms with a Score of 99

With an overall score of 99/100, Insider is ahead of all other vendors: Treasure Data CDP (74/100), SAP CDP (74/100), Segment (85/100), Bloomreach (85/100), and Klaviyo (91/100). Insider scored the highest (95/100) in features like Data Enrichment, Data Expandability, Predictive Modeling, Multi-Device Orchestration, and Marketing Metrics.

Insider's Customer Data Platform (CDP) helps brands connect and consolidate siloed data from multiple offline and online sources, including CRM data. Its actionable CDP goes beyond data unification to help marketers leverage data to create personalized experiences across multiple channels based on each user's behavior, interests, and preferences. The actionable layer of Insider's CDP helps marketers target the right target audiences with the most relevant messages on the right channels at the right time.

"We're using Insider's best-in-class customer data platform and action layer to craft personalized experiences that reach customers where they want our brand to be." — Marketing Director at Renault

#1 in Mobile Marketing Software with a Score of 98/100

With an overall score of 98/100 for Mobile Marketing , Insider is ahead of all vendors: MoEngage (71/100), Iterable (74/100), CleverTap (82/100), Attentive (83/100), and Braze (97/100). Insider scored the highest (96/100) in features like Segmentation, Optimization, Push Notifications, Email Marketing, Bulk SMS, Coupons and Promotions, and Dashboards.

Insider continues to develop industry-leading mobile solutions for brands by improving mobile app experiences, helping brands engage users on mobile-specific channels like App Push, SMS, WhatsApp, and Email to create a holistic, cross-channel mobile marketing strategy.

"Insider's personalization suite for the web and mobile have been amazingly efficient in helping us offer a sensible, truly customer-focused experience that our customers love and spread the word about." — Digital Operation Director at IKEA

#1 in Customer Journey Analytics Software with a Score of 98/100

With an overall score of 98/100, Insider is placed ahead of all vendors: Emarsys (62/100), Salesforce (64/100), WebEngage (70/100), and MoEngage (79/100). Insider also scored highest (96/100) in features like Integrations, Dynamic Segmentation, Journey Optimization, Journey Mapping, Journey and Trends Reporting, and Dashboards.

Insider was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Omnichannel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023 as IDC recognizes Insider as a leader that supports an impressive array of omnichannel marketing tactics, including email marketing, website personalization, push notifications, and In-App Messaging—all from a single platform.

Insider helps brands create orchestrated and connected customer journeys across channels to target the right users with advanced segmentation capabilities and personalized content to drive higher conversions. Insider also scored 97/100 for Integration capabilities—10% higher than the industry average, thanks to integrations with CDPs like Segment , Tealium , and Lytics and analytics platforms like Amplitude and Mixpanel to help brands connect data between multiple platforms, create personalized campaigns across channels, and measure the impact of the campaigns. Beyond this, Insider enables integrations with other Email, SMS, CRM, Chat, Social platforms, and more to connect outsourced tools to Insider's offerings.

"Enhanced customer's shopping experience across the journey by engaging our shoppers across different channels with Architect." — eCommerce and Sales Director at Levi's

Insider climbs up the grid in Marketing Automation Software

With an overall score of 90/100 for Marketing Automation , Insider has accelerated up the Marketing Automation report in recent quarters, with the highest progression of any vendor listed, including MoEngage (71/100), Bloomreach (71/100), CleverTap (74/100), Iterable (77/100), MailChimp All-in-one Marketing Platform (84/100), Klaviyo (84/100), ActiveCampaign for Marketing (89/100), and Braze (89/100). Insider scored highest (98/100) in features like Integrations, Segmentation, A/B Testing, Customization, Email Marketing, Performance, and Reliability on Marketing Automation.

"Insider is a top tier marketing automation platform for winners which enabled seamless cross-channel marketing by personalizing experiences" — eCommerce Director at Slazenger

98/100 for Assured Product Direction Reinforces Insider's Product Roadmap

Insider is committed to broadening its product portfolio to empower brands to deliver highly personalized experiences for accelerated and enhanced ROI. Insider's ability to consistently release industry-leading solutions, including Generative AI capabilities, Cookieless Personalization , Journey Prioritization , and WhatsApp Commerce , has reinforced the belief in its product roadmap.

98% of Insider's users believe that the product roadmap is heading in the right direction, while 97% of users would be open to recommending them to other businesses looking for an AI-led, personalized, cross-channel journey orchestration solution.

"We were impressed with Insider's commitment to innovating in the Customer Experience space. Moreover, its global footprint allows us to have a consistent experience globally. Insider's product suite is robust." — Senior Manager - Global Marketing Office at Samsung

About Insider

Insider — a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider's platform to deliver consistent and engaging experiences across channels like Web , App , Web Push , Email , SMS , and Messaging Apps ( WhatsApp , Facebook Messenger), and more.

Having recently unlocked unicorn status, Insider was also congratulated by NASDAQ for becoming one of the only woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. Insider was named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines 2023 , IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omnichannel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023 Assessment , Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management 2021 , and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Front-Office Users 2021-22 Vendor Assessment . The company has been named the #6 Best Software Company in the world , according to G2 . Insider is also the #1 G2 Leader in 6+ categories, including Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Personalization Engines , Personalization Software , Mobile Marketing , Customer Journey Analytics, and eCommerce Personalization . CrunchBase recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US.

One-third of Fortune 500 companies and top retail, automotive, and travel brands choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 1,200 leading enterprise companies and high-growth startups, including Samsung , Coca-Cola , GAP , Marks & Spencer , Virgin , Burger King , Toyota , New Balance , Santander , Vodafone , L'Oreal , Samsung , Madeira Madeira , Adidas , MediaMarkt , Nissan , Singapore Airlines , Avon , CNN , BBVA , Lenovo and many more, to help global brands accelerate growth and deliver the fastest time to value.

