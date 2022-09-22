Insider -- #1 Leader in G2's Fall'22 Report across multiple categories including CDP for AI-Led Cross-Channel Customer Engagement

Insider , a platform for delivering individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, helps 1200+ leading enterprise brands and high-growth startups including Samsung , GAP, Santander, Vodafone, IKEA , Clarins , Madeira Madeira , Marks & Spencer , Virgin , Burger King , Toyota , Santander , Puma , Singapore Airlines , CNN , Lenovo , and MAC accelerate their digital growth and create delightful customer experiences by connecting data across channels, predicting future behavior with AI, and individualizing experiences.

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider announced that they've been ranked as the #1 Leader across five categories, including Customer Data Platforms (CDP) , Personalization Engines , Mobile Marketing , Customer Journey Analytics , and E-commerce Personalization in the recently released G2 Fall 2022 Report.

Insider firmly reinforced its leadership position for 23 quarters in a row, with 100% of its users providing a score of above 4. With an overall score of 4.7 out of 5, Insider has topped the charts on numerous grid reports and Index Reports compared to other players with the highest scores on 14 indexes— including Results Index, Relationship Index, Usability Index, and Implementation Index.

Insider enables brands to realize ROI 3X faster

Insider helps brands realize ROI in less than 7 months which is 3X faster than the industry average. Fast integration capabilities, localized customer support, industry-specific know-how across 26 countries, and ease of setup are some of the reasons why Insider offers the fastest time to value.

An extensive set of native integrations including Shopify, TikTok, Line, and WhatsApp

The platform offers an extensive set of native integrations with popular channels and eCommerce tools like Shopify , TikTok , Line, WhatsApp , and more allowing brands to meet with their customers where they already are. Users on G2 corroborate this by recognizing Insider for providing the fastest integration compared to other players with a satisfaction score of 93% — the highest in the category.

Users have also recognized Insider as the best software when it comes to ease of use, setup, and implementation with the fastest go-to-live period.

See a full comparison report for Insider X Emarsys X Braze X Clevertap X MoEngage X WebEngage

Leading the CDP Category with the highest scores in data sourcing and data intelligence

After being recognized as the #1 Leader on the IDC MarketScape Report for Customer Data Platforms , Insider also ranked #1 in G2's Customer Data Platforms category. Insider (96%) topped the charts in the G2 Fall '22 CDP report, ahead of other players like Bloomreach (95%), Segment (93%), Emarsys (88%), and Tealium (86%).

Insider's CDP helps brands connect and consolidate customer data from millions of data points across online and offline data sources and leverage this data to create individualized experiences across channels. Insider secured the highest score of 93% for its cross-channel data sourcing and data enrichment capabilities. Users also gave Insider the highest score of 91% for its data intelligence capability — making it the best actionable CDP in the market.

Insider recently launched the CDP Explorer Tool with an interactive library of 50+ real use cases for marketers to explore capabilities before investing in a CDP platform. The tool allows you to explore real use cases like gathering loyalty data to run personalized loyalty programs across channels like email, WhatsApp, and more.

"We started using Insider and in less than a quarter, we saw a Conversion Rate uplift of 14.39% and also a 12X uplift in ROI from these campaigns. We feel a true sense of partnership with Insider."

E-commerce Manager, The Body Shop

95% user satisfaction in dynamic and predictive segmentation

Insider also leads the game in predictive segmentation compared to players like Bloomreach (89%), Emarsys (88%), Klaviyo (85%), Segment (73%), and Tealium (67%) with the fastest payback period of lesser than 7 months.

With its most extensive set of algorithms, Insider allows marketers to hyper-target and orchestrate high-performing individualized experiences based on user preferences, past behavior, and real-time actions.

Insider focuses on ready-made segments like predictive (including 'likelihood to open' to maximize open rates, 'likelihood to unsubscribe' to avoid spamming, 'likelihood to engage' to uplift engagement) and RFM (Potential Loyalist, VIP, Lost customers, etc) that are driven by insights from cross-channel customer data, making this a logical extension to their core CDP offering.

See how Pierre Cardin reduced cost per acquisition by 67% and U.S. Polo Assn. boosted return on ad spends by 135% with predictive segments.

A Brand New Way ™ in individualized cross-channel customer journey orchestration

Users rated Insider's product roadmap to be the best in the industry with a score of 98% owing to its industry-leading features around personalization, and cross-channel customer journey orchestration.

After being recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant ™ for Personalization Engines, Insider ranked #1 on G2's Personalization Engine Report. Insider's powerful features like personalized recommendations (96%), triggered messaging (98%), coupon management (94%), optimization (97%), and predictive modeling (96%) achieved an overall G2 score of 97% in this category.

"With Insider's platform and customer support team, we have achieved 12x ROI. Using Smart Recommender we have improved the relevancy of product recommendations. With Web Push, we are able to drive great traffic to our website, making it one of our top traffic sources. "

Business Analyst Specialist, Decathlon

Insider offers the most extensive set of digital channels by enabling brands to offer seamless experiences on multiple channels like SMS , WhatsApp , Web Push , Mobile App , Web , Email , and more. Building AI algorithms like 'the next best channel' and predictive models like 'likelihood to engage' allow brands to automatically reach customers where they are most likely to engage and convert. Additionally, Insider is the first player to offer onsite as part of their journey orchestration suite allowing brands to create a frictionless experience across web and other touchpoints.

Read all reviews for Insider on G2 >

Get in touch with Insider's growth consultants for a personalized demo to discover how Insider can help you overcome your toughest growth challenges.

Follow Insider on Linkedin , Twitter , and Facebook

About Insider

Insider helps global brands and marketers across industries connect data from multiple channels, predict the future behavior of their customers with AI, and deliver individualized experiences on any channel. Learn more: useinsider.com

Kate Butler, kate@useinsider.com

SOURCE Insider