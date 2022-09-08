Inside the OPPO Find X5 Pro's cooling system, the secret star of this flagship phone

OPPO Find X5 Pro's advanced cooling system allows users to enjoy the full power of the phone without needing to worry about overheating

OPPO's R&D team researched and looked into each aspect of the cooling system, improving both heat dispersal and resilience of the screen along the way

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The OPPO Find X5 Pro is a phone with several showpiece features that compete for the spotlight. It has the most advanced camera system powered by MariSilicon X and two outstanding Sony IMX766 flagship sensors. Super-powered SUPERVOOC technology replenishes its battery in a flash whether you use a cable or wireless pad.

These are the stars of the show. But just as every pop star has a team working behind them, the OPPO Find X5 Pro is backed up by something just as important. This is the OPPO Find X5 Pro's cooling system.

The vapor chamber moves heat away from primary components

It is what lets the OPPO Find X5 Pro keep a cool head in any situation. You won't feel its back heat up uncomfortably when playing a rich 3D game. You won't have to stop recording 4K video because the phone overheats. A great cooling system unlocks the full potential of a powerful phone.

PC-grade cooling in a miniature shell

Perfecting cooling system in a phone is not a simple process. The OPPO Find X5 Pro uses a full passive cooling solution, generating zero noise and all its pieces have to slot in around the core components in a precision-crafted case less than 9mm thick.

Each step of the process is guided by the human body's perception of temperature. There can be no hot spot on the phone's back that your fingers will notice, no heat build-up to distract from whatever you choose to do with your OPPO Find X5 Pro.

The phone's cooling system's ultimate goal is to go unnoticed and uncredited but perhaps it is time to give the OPPO Find X5 Pro's cooling some credit and figure out how this unlikely goal was achieved.

OPPO vapor chamber design

A vapor chamber is the heart of the phone's cooling system. It is an ultra-thin copper cave injected with a very small amount of liquid. As heat from the components underneath conducts through the chamber's bottom, this liquid evaporates and spreads throughout the chamber. It condenses on the outer walls, spreading the heat it held over a much larger surface area, dissipating the heat in the process.

The larger a vapor chamber is, the wider and more effectively it can move heat away from the components that generate it, like the primary processor. OPPO has managed to increase its size by 75% over the previous generation.

It almost completely covers the battery and SoC, the main processor, which is exactly where you want such a chamber to sit. When fast-charging or playing a console-grade game, any heat generated is quickly spread across a huge area so it can dissipate almost unnoticed, out through the phone's back.

But the vapor chamber is only a single part of a whole one-way circulatory system that runs through the phone. Advanced materials engineering is used to pull warmth away from all the key components.

Advanced materials engineering

Copper is the traditional material for cooling components. However, when devising heat management for the display, OPPO's R&D team found they could improve both heat dispersal and the resilience of the screen by using a copper sheet sandwiched with an ultra-thin layer of graphite. This material helps keep the display cool while delivering searing brightness at 120Hz, while also dramatically improving the drop resilience of the OPPO Find X5 Pro by increasing structural integrity.

The other hot zones in a phone, like the motherboard and battery coil, did not need the same level of structural support, letting OPPO R&D dig even further into possible solutions. They landed on a graphene film which dramatically improves strength and conductivity.

Following years of experimentation and fine-tuning, OPPO has achieved a 50% improvement in thermal conductivity of the graphene film compared to its first-generation process, for industry-leading performance. The compromise-free cooling system lowers the OPPO Find X5 Pro heat to a comfortable range even when running a 90/120 Hz high refresh game and keeps the phone cool while charging.

More than passive cooling

Its pioneering approach does not stop there. OPPO has also developed an active solution to enhance the OPPO Find X5 Pro's cooling performance. OPPO created the new Ice-skin case to keep the phone cool while protecting it. The core of the case is Glacier Mat, an innovative material that achieves a self-replenishing cooling cycle without using any power at all.

Glacier Mat is a modified hydrogel that can re-absorb moisture from the air at low temperatures, after the water initially held is evaporated through the process of cooling the OPPO Find X5 Pro, creating a circular cooling cycle.

The smartphone buyer typically does not have to concern themselves with the work put into figuring out how to arrange different materials to dissipate heat, for the most defect-free result. However, it has a key role in letting OPPO Find X5 Pro owners play games, film videos and experience the full power of a supernova-bright AMOLED display without needing to worry about overheating. Carefully designed cooling is the unseen hero of this revolutionary smartphone.

