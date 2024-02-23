Inside information: Citycon Oyj successfully completes directed share issue of 11.9 million new shares raising EUR 48.2 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE, NEW ZEALAND OR JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.

HELSINKI, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") announces the result of the directed share issue of new shares in the Company (the "Shares") in an accelerated bookbuilding process to eligible Finnish and international institutional and other qualified investors (the "Placing"). The Company announced its intention to explore the conditions to carry out the Placing by a stock exchange release published on 22 February 2024. The Placing was carried out based on offers received in the Placing and attracted a considerable amount of global and Nordic institutional investors.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 22 February 2024 resolved to issue 11,900,000 Shares in the Placing based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 21 March 2023. The Board of Directors has accepted the terms and conditions of the Placing and the Share subscriptions made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing. The terms and conditions of the Placing are attached to this stock exchange release.

The subscription price for the Shares offered in the Placing was EUR 4.05 per Share, corresponding to a discount of approximately 8.7 per cent to the closing price of the Company's share on 22 February 2024 immediately prior to the commencement of the Placing. In the Board of Directors' assessment, the subscription price per Share is in accordance with the prevailing market conditions since it was determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The subscription price will be recorded in full to the Company's invested unrestricted equity reserve.

As a result of the Placing, the Company will raise gross proceeds of approximately EUR 48.2 million. The proceeds from the Placing will be used to strengthen the Company's balance sheet by repaying the Company's outstanding debt, and thus, improving its capital structure in the current market environment.

"We are very pleased to announce this successful transaction, which improves our credit metrics and further solidifies our investment grade balance sheet. We witnessed great demand for the issue, which was 4 times oversubscribed, and we received great support from our core shareholders G City and Ilmarinen, and also added several new long-term investors to our investor base," says Scott Ball, CEO of Citycon.

The Shares subscribed for in the Placing represent approximately 6.9 per cent and 6.5 per cent of, respectively, all shares in the Company prior to and following the Placing. After the Shares subscribed for in the Placing have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register, the total number of all registered shares in the Company will be 183,894,204.

In connection with the Placing, the Company has agreed to enter into a lock-up undertaking, according to which it will, subject to certain customary exceptions and/or waiver by the Joint Bookrunners, undertake not to issue or sell shares in the Company during a period of 90 days after the completion of the Placing.

The Shares are expected to be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 23 February 2024. The Shares offered in the Placing are expected to be ready for delivery to the investors against payment through Euroclear Finland Ltd on or about 27 February 2024. Trading in the Shares is expected to commence on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 27 February 2024. The Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the Company once they have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki branch act as Joint Bookrunners of the Placing. Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd and Milbank LLP are acting as the legal advisers to the Company and Roschier, Attorneys Ltd. is acting as the legal adviser to the Joint Bookrunners.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.0 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

