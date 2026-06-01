Inside information: Bioretec initiates new change negotiations in production to enhance operational efficiency

Bioretec Ltd - Inside information - 1 June 2026 at 19:00 EEST

TAMPERE, Finland, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd initiates change negotiations in accordance with the Finnish Act on Co-operation within Undertakings. The aim of the negotiations is to streamline operations and consequently to improve the company's competitiveness and profitability. The negotiations will focus on Bioretec's production function in Finland.

The change negotiations will commence on 8 June 2026 and are estimated to last for approximately two weeks.

A total of 12 employees from Bioretec's staff in Finland are included in the scope of the negotiations. The negotiations may impact the employment terms of up to four individuals. Potential measures under negotiation may include terminations of employment. The objective of the negotiations is to achieve estimated annual cost savings of approximately EUR 0.2 million, separate from the EUR 0.4 million cost savings target communicated in connection with the previous change negotiations.

As the company communicated on 12 November 2025, Bioretec's investments in production have proven to be oversized in relation to the realized business development. Bioretec underwent change negotiations concerning its production function in November 2025, resulting in the termination of one production employee and the temporary layoff of five employees. Based on the company's assessment, the measures implemented thus far are not sufficient on their own to adapt production to the current business volumes. Consequently, the company considers additional measures necessary to further adjust its cost structure.

Bioretec will keep its personnel informed about the progress of the negotiations and will publicly announce the outcome once the negotiations have concluded.

Further enquiries

Tuukka Paavola, CFO, +358 50 386 0013

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

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