Insect Cell Culture Market Size to Grow USD 3.74 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insect Cell Culture Market is Segmented by Type (Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free Media, Stem Cell Media), by Application ( Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing , Tissue Culture & Engineering, Gene Therapy , Cytogenetic ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Biological Sciences .

The global Insect Cell Culture market was valued at USD 2.31 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.74 Billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Claim Your Free Sample Now: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-35F1907/Global_Insect_Cell_Culture

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Insect Cell Culture Market:

The market for insect cell culture is expanding significantly due to its many uses in biotechnology. Insect cell culture is the platform of choice for the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, such as recombinant proteins, vaccines, and gene therapy vectors, due to factors including cost-effectiveness, scalability, and the capacity to create complex proteins with appropriate post-translational modifications.

Key factors supporting the continuous growth of the insect cell culture market include the rising need for biopharmaceuticals, technical developments in culture techniques, growing involvement in the development of vaccines and gene therapies, and an emphasis on sustainability in biomanufacturing.

Own It Today – Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-35F1907&lic=single-user

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE INSECT CELL CULTURE MARKET

An important factor propelling the market's expansion is the growing need for biopharmaceuticals. The biopharmaceutical sector finds insect cell culture to be an invaluable resource due to its capacity to manufacture complicated proteins and vaccines, particularly those that require appropriate glycosylation patterns, with great efficiency. The increasing need for insect cell culture in drug research is a result of the increased attention being paid to personalized medicine and innovative treatment modalities.

The market for insect cell culture is expanding because of the unique benefits it provides. A eukaryotic expression system is provided by insect cells, which makes it possible to produce complex proteins with the appropriate post-translational modifications. Moreover, they facilitate high-density cultivation, enabling higher yields of output. Insect cell culture is economically viable due to its shorter culture periods and less expensive medium needs.

Constant improvements in insect cell culture technology have been a major factor in market growth. Insect cell culture operations are now more efficient and scalable because of innovations including scalable bioreactor systems, better transfection techniques, and medium compositions without serum. Insect cell culture is becoming more widely used and accepted in a variety of biotechnological applications because of these technical advancements.

The market for insect cell culture is developing due to its growing use in the manufacturing of vaccines. The ability of insect cells to produce recombinant subunit vaccines and virus-like particles (VLPs) has been shown. Insect cell culture is positioned as a key platform in the battle for vaccine research and manufacture due to its capacity to create vaccines with superior safety profiles, decreased production time, and simpler downstream processing.

The market for insect cell culture is expanding as a result of increased expenditures made in the biotechnology industry worldwide. Substantial funding is being provided by governments, commercial businesses, and academic organizations to promote biopharmaceutical research and development. Insect cell culture is a favored option for businesses and research institutions seeking to streamline their production procedures and expedite the supply of cutting-edge biotechnological solutions due to its adaptability and efficiency. The market for insect cell culture is growing in applications related to gene therapy. With benefits like high transduction efficiency and mass production of viral particles, insect cells are useful hosts for the generation of viral vectors used in gene therapy.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-35F1907/global-insect-cell-culture/

INSECT CELL CULTURE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Regional differences in the insect cell culture market are expected to be caused by a number of variables, including regulatory frameworks, economic growth, and the degree to which biotechnology applications are adopted. The increased demand for biopharmaceuticals and cutting-edge research may propel the insect cell culture market's growth in areas like North America and Europe, which have significant biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry presence.

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-35F1907/global-insect-cell-culture/1

Key Players:

Life Technologies

Corning (Cellgro)

Sigma-aldrich

Thermo Fisher

Merck Millipore

GE Healthcare

Lonza

BD

Himedia

Takara

Cellgenix

Atlanta Biologicals

PromoCell

Purchase Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-35F1907/global-insect-cell-culture/3

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Insect Cell Culture Medium Market

- Insect Cell Culture Media Market

- Cell Culture Flasks Market

- Fermentation and Cell Culture Services Market

- Cell-Free Expression Kit market is projected to reach USD 1419 million in 2029, increasing from USD 824 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 7.2% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Protein Expression market is projected to grow from USD 187.7 million in 2023 to USD 237.9 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period.

- High Throughput Antibody Production Services Market

- Antithrombin (Recombinant) market is projected to reach USD 31 million in 2029, increasing from USD 25 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 3.2% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- The global cell culture market accounted for USD 16,107.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36,926.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

- Cell Culture Media market was valued at USD 1894.84 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3836.5 million by 2027, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during forecast period.

- Plastic Cell Culture Roller Bottles Market

- Automated Cell Culture Plastics Market

- Disposable Cell Culture Bag Market

- Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology market is projected to grow from USD 1873.3 million in 2023 to USD 2471.9 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period.

- Epithelial Cell Culture Media Market

- The Global Bioinformatics Market Size is USD 8,614.29 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 24,731.61 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.

- Cell Culture Media And Additives Market

- The Live Cell Imaging Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 8.9% CAGR by 2027.

- Organ On Chip Market revenue was USD 88 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 621.2 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 31.2% during the review period (2023-2029).

- NGS Based Clinical Diagnostics Market

- Automated Cell Imaging System Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatespins/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/59

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/60

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/61

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg