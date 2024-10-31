InRule Technology® positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ Decision Intelligence Platforms (DIP), Q4 2024 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading DIP vendors.

InRule Technology with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named InRule Technology® as a Leader in their 2024 SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the Decision Intelligence Platforms (DIP) market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

InRule Technology Inc is recognized as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ Decision Intelligence Platforms (DIP), due to its robust capabilities in offering a user-friendly UI/UX with templates and ability to automate complex business rules and decisions. InRule's decisioning platform also possesses the capability to empower non-technical users to author, test, deploy, and manage complex decision logic without using code or burdening IT. This low-code approach enables business users to create, test, and deploy complex business rules and logic quickly and easily, leveraging various methods such as business language and decision tables.

QKS Group defines Decision Intelligence Platforms (DIP) as a software solution or suite that utilizes data-driven and rule-based techniques to automate decision-making processes within organizations. It leverages advanced analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) to provide reliable, explainable, and unbiased intelligence. This platform enables organizations to model, evaluate, and improve business decisions in alignment with strategic objectives by integrating various disciplines, such as decision science and risk management. These platforms support data-driven decision-making while incorporating domain knowledge for contextual understanding, enabling organizations to respond swiftly and effectively to dynamic business environments. A key component of a DIP is Decision Modeling, which breaks down complex decisions into manageable units, fostering a holistic view of business processes and ensuring that the decisions are transparent, compliant, and optimized for performance. DIPs can ingest large amounts of data in real-time and seamlessly integrate with other applications and systems, enhancing their capability to respond instantaneously to dynamic changes in the environment based on predetermined rules or models.

According to Arun U, Analyst at QKS Group, "InRule Technology provides AI-powered smart automation solutions by integrating automated decisioning, understandable ML, and process automation without coding. InRule enables users to increase customer satisfaction by providing solutions for tasks, such as developing, testing, storing, deploying, executing, and measuring automated decision logic outputs connected to the decision management lifecycle." He further adds, "The platform's ability to leverage generative AI models, such as those from Open AI, further enhances its capabilities by providing a framework for automated decisions that can be easily modified and customized. This enables line of business subject matter experts and IT team members to jump-start the framework for automated decisions, expediting the deployment of automated decisions for greater consistency and an overall enhanced customer experience."

According to InRule Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Loren Goodman, "It's an honor to be recognized as a SPARK Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Decision Intelligence Platforms. This achievement underscores our passion for equipping customers with transparent, explainable AI that fuels productivity, enhances revenue growth, and supports exceptional business outcomes."

In today's rapidly changing work environment, where experienced decision-makers could move out of the organisation and new employees generally have shorter tenures, traditional or manual and iterative decision-making processes are increasingly becoming insufficient. The extensive reliance on disparate tools and systems for ensuring reliability of critical data, further exacerbates the decision-making inefficiencies. A DIP provides end-to-end visibility, leveraging data science, institutional knowledge, and seamless collaboration to drive effective decision-making at scale. This approach not only improves agility but also enables organizations to learn and improve from each decision, reducing costs, avoiding risks, and increasing revenue. One of the notable use cases of DIP is its ability to personalize consumer experiences, such as targeted marketing campaigns and tailored product recommendations, by analysing the customer data. This capability can lead to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty. Overall, the advent of DIP has revolutionized the decision-making landscape, offering organizations unprecedented opportunities to optimize their processes, enhance efficiency, and drive successful outcomes.

About InRule Technology:



InRule Technology is an AI decisioning company providing integrated decisioning, machine learning and process automation software to the enterprise. By enabling IT and business leaders to make better decisions faster, operationalize machine learning and improve complex processes, InRule® increases productivity, drives revenue, and provides exceptional business outcomes. Organizations around the world rely on InRule for mission critical applications. InRule Technology has been delivering measurable business and IT results since 2002. Learn how to make automation accessible at www.inrule.com.

Media Contact:

Renee Wagner

Vice President, Marketing

Email: rwagner@inrule.com

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/



Media Contact QKS Group:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Press Release Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/inrule-technology-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2024-spark-matrix-decision-intelligence-platforms-dip-q4-2024-by-qks-group-848

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg