Input | Output Partners with Brave to Integrate Cardano into Brave Wallet

Once live, the Input | Output (IO) led integration will bring full Cardano support to Brave Wallet, including Cardano native assets, as well as send, receive, swap, and signing capabilities- all natively embedded within Brave's best-in-class browser wallet. This establishes Brave as a key partner to the Cardano community in the age of Voltaire.

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Input | Output (IO), the preeminent Web3 blockchain infrastructure and engineering firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Brave Software, the creator of the leading privacy-first browser and integrated multi-chain Brave Wallet. Together, they will integrate Cardano into the Brave Wallet, enabling Cardano blockchain access and token management from within the Brave wallet.

Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input | Output (IO)

"Our partnership with IO reflects Brave's commitment to building a Web3 that maximizes interoperation for user choice, while giving them better tools to engage with decentralized ecosystems," said Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave and the Basic Attention Token (BAT). "Integrating Cardano into Brave Wallet not only expands multi-chain access, but also enhances security, governance participation, and the overall user experience."

Through this integration, Brave users and the broader Cardano community will gain direct access to Cardano's blockchain for activities such as governance participation and native asset management, all within the privacy-focused Brave Wallet. Additionally, Brave Wallet will support the execution of swaps with Cardano native tokens and other on-chain transactions. This major milestone enhances Brave's multi-chain capabilities, adding to its existing support for networks like Ethereum and Solana. Cardano users will now be able to manage native assets like NIGHT, engage in governance, and seamlessly swap tokens—securely and privately—through Brave's in-browser wallet.

"This collaboration with Brave is a natural fit," said Charles Hoskinson, CEO of IO. "We share a vision for a more secure, accessible, and user-respecting Web3. By bringing Cardano into Brave Wallet, we are not only expanding functionality for Cardano users in the age of on-chain governance, but also advancing a new standard for how blockchain networks should empower individuals—protecting privacy while enabling active, on-chain participation."

The partnership also sets the stage for future innovation around engagement with Cardano's governance and Midnight, a blockchain developed by Shielded Technologies, an Input | Output spinout focused on confidential smart contracts and data protection.

Media Contacts:

Georgia Hanias

Input | Output (IO)

georgia.hanias@iohk.io

Catherine Corre

Brave Software

press@brave.com

About Input | Output (IO)

Input |Output (IO) is a world-leading blockchain infrastructure and research engineering firm dedicated to building a sustainable Web3 ecosystem. IO is committed to advancing the next generation of blockchain innovation, focusing on scalability, security, and real-world adoption through pioneering research and cutting-edge engineering.

About Brave Wallet and Brave

Brave Wallet is the secure, multi-chain crypto wallet built directly into the Brave privacy browser—no extensions required. With Brave Wallet, users can manage tokens and NFTs; connect to DApps and onramp to Web3; and explore decentralized finance, social media, gaming, and more. Brave Wallet users can connect other "cold" wallets like Ledger & Trezor. They can buy, store, send, and connect to DApps on Solana, Ethereum and EVM chains, Zcash, and Filecoin.

Brave Wallet is available on desktop, Android, and iOS, and is free to use. To get started on desktop, Brave browser users can click the wallet icon near the address bar. On mobile, users can tap "⋮" (Android) or "…" (iOS), then tap the wallet icon.

Brave is a driving force leading the way for Web3 adoption, directly supporting Web3 into the broader Web through its privacy browser, independent search engine, and browser-native, multi-chain crypto wallet. Brave currently has over 85 million monthly active users. Learn more at brave.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683708/Charles_Hoskinson_Profile.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683709/IO_Logo.jpg