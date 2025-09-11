Inpharmus Becomes a Leader in Rare Diseases and Oncology in the MERAT

ISTANBUL, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpharmus is strengthening its global footprint in healthcare with deep expertise in rare diseases and oncology, robust human capital, and innovative solutions. Today, the company proudly delivers its products across the MERAT Region, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Turkiye with an aim to reach $500 million in revenue in international markets by 2030.

Ismet Ince Inpharmus CEO

Founded in 2013 with the vision of providing healthcare solutions worldwide, Inpharmus continues to create value in rare diseases and oncology. With innovative products and services, it has positioned itself as a trusted partner, combining medical expertise with a global outlook.

After achieving fivefold growth in Gulf countries and identifying strategic opportunities in the CIS region, Inpharmus recently opened a new office in Moscow, complementing its hubs in Istanbul and Dubai. With its service quality and expertise, the company is also targeting a $1 billion valuation by 2030, aiming to become a unicorn.

In the words of Ismet Ince, Inpharmus CEO:

"With a science-based approach, a human-centered stance, and agile problem-solving capabilities, we quickly became trusted players both locally and internationally. Today, we see that this focus has given us a solid corporate structure, global expansion, and sustainable growth."

Reflecting on the company's approach, Ince explained:

"Inpharmus comes from the combination of Innovation, Pharma, and Us, uniting innovation, pharmacology expertise, and a culture of achieving as one. This philosophy helps us align global strategies with local market dynamics and grow alongside our stakeholders. In every market, our quality and expertise make a difference."

Growth Through Global Partnerships

According to Ince, Inpharmus' ambition is not only to grow but to grow together. The company continues to strengthen collaborations with global healthcare providers, authorities, hospitals and medical experts. Joint R&D projects with international partners are already underway.

"Over the coming years, our goal is to deepen and expand these collaborations, building long-term, trust-based partnerships that go beyond medicine supply. In every market, we want to be recognized not just as a distributor, but as a partner that delivers solutions and shares expertise. With this vision, we focus on creating added value through clinical research, integrated healthcare models, and by increasing the visibility of our region and its medical community on the global stage."

Innovative Approach to Familial Mediterranean Fever

Focusing on innovation, Inpharmus invests particularly in oncology and rare diseases. In these critical areas, where treatment access is essential, the company stands out with a flexible and proactive structure, while also investing in future models of care.

On the future of medicine, Ince noted:

"In the near future, gene and personalized therapies will take center stage, and at Inpharmus, we aim to be at the forefront of that transformation. One clear example is the company's R&D project on Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF), a disease highly prevalent in the MENA region. For the first time in Turkiye, a Phase I clinical trial of a biological product was completed successfully, confirming its safety. In Phase II, promising results were achieved in dosing and efficacy. The study has now advanced into the extension phase, while regulatory approval processes are progressing in parallel."

