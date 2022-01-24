inovTI selects Abiquo to improve their multicloud offering in Latin America

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- inovTI, a leading Managed Service Provider based in Sao Paulo, and premier cloud management platform provider Abiquo have signed a deal to collaborate in a strategic project to enhance inovTI's cloud technology and services, ensuring the success of their customers with different services that include hybrid cloud (with Azure) and self-service access for their clients.

inovTI has been in the cloud and datacenter business for over 20 years and has popular products and services such as datacenters, VMware-based private cloud, delivery of managed cloud services, backup and disaster recovery, outsourcing, licensing and IT automation, serving more than 150 clients with managed and trusted infrastructure.

inovTI and Abiquo have started a strategic partnership to bring inovTI's multicloud services to the next level, offering a wider range of services as well as an exceptional technology, including hybrid cloud (with Azure) and self-service access for inovTI's clients. The project will make it possible, for all businesses, to encompass different types of environments and technologies in the same platform, allowing management of all the cloud resources needed to face any challenges in the market.

"We're pleased to announce our new partnership," said Xavier Fernández, CEO of Abiquo. "inovTI has an exceptional track record of helping businesses make their journey to the cloud relying on their extensive technical experience. That, added to their solid background working with cloud technologies and datacenters, make them a great partner for Abiquo to optimize and expand their cloud infrastructure with efficient implementation and support."

"After reviewing several alternatives we have decided to commit to Abiquo as our long-term CMP solution due to its large experience helping MSPs reach their business goals. We will be able to offer our customers a greater way to manage their cloud costs and resources as well as improving our technology assets.'' - said Diego Guedes, Head of Architecture at inovTI.

About inovTI

inovTI is a leading managed services provider in Latin America that works with the main brands in the market to offer a wide range of solutions to cover the most diverse needs in the market, always available for the challenges posed by customers.

inovTI counts on the best in technology and innovation to serve all businesses.

About Abiquo

Founded in 2006 with headquarters in Barcelona, Abiquo is a leading developer of Hybrid and Multicloud Management solutions.

Abiquo is a Cloud Management software that offers the unique ability to manage both public and private clouds through one portal.

Companies can easily and rapidly deploy, manage, monitor and control applications across public and private clouds, which will lead businesses to optimize and integrate cloud computing resources to become more agile, scale, obtain cost savings and gain competitive advantage.

Abiquo increases agility, simplifies operations and reduces costs for managing hybrid cloud via a unified platform that increases productivity and provides control.

Media contact:

Anna Marí, Marketing and Communications Director, Abiquo

+34-935-32-15-88

marketing@abiquo.com

SOURCE Abiquo Holdings, S.L.