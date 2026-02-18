Inocea Group to acquire UK's Wave Class fast naval replenishment fleet to return proven NATO capability to active service

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inocea today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire the United Kingdom's Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels Wave Knight and Wave Ruler, two of the most capable fast fleet tankers ever operated by a NATO navy.

For two decades, the Wave class platforms sustained British and allied naval forces in all major theatres of operation worldwide. Designed for high-tempo fleet operations, they combine speed, endurance, aviation facilities and full Replenishment-at-Sea (RAS) capability in a modern double-hulled platform. Built to full naval standards, the vessels are sovereign enablers of sustained and expeditionary maritime power.

The vessels have been maintained in extended readiness, preserved in class and are in excellent technical condition.

In an increasingly volatile threat environment with sustained pressure on allied naval forces, the rapid availability of these sovereign logistics platforms supports credible deterrence and extends operational reach. These fast fleet tankers are strategic enablers, extending the endurance, independence and expeditionary capability of naval task forces. Returning them to service meets the urgent need for rapidly deployable, world-class support for allied fleets.

Inocea will leverage its long experience in building, refitting, owning, operating and maintaining similar vessels – notably Combat Support Ship Asterix which has served 21 NATO and allied forces in 536 operations with distinction since 2018.

Wave Knight and Wave Ruler will be reactivated to full operational readiness under class and flag-state requirements and operated by Inocea companies to support allied navies.

Quotes

Alex Vicefield, co-owner, Inocea Group, said: "Wave Knight and Wave Ruler are exceptional ships. They have a long life ahead of them supporting critical naval missions worldwide. Their availability is fortuitous and Inocea will leverage its proven capability to address the growing global strain on naval manpower and force structures.

Our goal is simple: ensure these exceptional ships can, for decades to come, support allied fleets, extend operational reach, and strengthen allied maritime readiness."

James Davies, co-owner, Inocea Group, said: "We have worked with the British government, industry partners and allied end-users to ensure these ships are quickly reactivated and entered into service.

With this acquisition, Inocea continues its focus on providing strategically important naval capability through unique service models, ensuring these much-needed assets remain active contributors to allied security."

About the Wave-Class Fast Fleet Tankers

The Wave class remains a long-term asset. Following reactivation, both ships will provide frontline service for at least 20 years. Their structure, machinery margins, and original design standards were intended for sustained global deployment, not short-term utility.

Operational highlights:

Supported continuous UK and allied operations in the Arabian Gulf under Operation KIPION.

Sustained NATO task groups during Operation UNIFIED PROTECTOR off Libya.

Played a central role in counter-piracy and maritime security missions in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.

Delivered humanitarian aid and disaster relief following major hurricanes in the Caribbean.

Supported counter-narcotics operations in the Atlantic.

Acted repeatedly as fleet ready tankers, extending the operational reach of multinational naval forces.

About Inocea

Inocea is a British international marine, industrial and defence technology group specialising in the design, construction, ownership and operation of complex, high-value maritime assets. Operating five major shipyard facilities across the United States, Finland and Canada, the group has one of the most significant independent shipbuilding footprints in the Western world.

Inocea delivers advanced naval, icebreaking, offshore and specialised vessels for governments and commercial operators, combining deep engineering capability with real-world operational experience as both a builder and long-term owner-operator of strategic platforms. Its Federal Fleet division is internationally recognised for the conversion, ownership and operation of Combat Support Ship Asterix.

