Innowatts' European expansion to create 40+ energy transition jobs

CORK, Ireland, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innowatts, the leading artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled SaaS platform for global energy providers, today announces plans to create more than 40 new energy transition jobs to drive its European expansion. The company, which has operated in Europe since 2019, sees enormous potential to empower electricity suppliers and grid operators to gain unrivalled insights that will support them in the transition to a sustainable energy system.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Innowatts partners with energy retailers and grid operators worldwide, including Direct Energy, Shell and Iberdrola. Connected to over 43 million smart meters globally, Innowatts' AI-driven platform analyses over five billion data points every hour.

As part of the expansion, Innowatts is establishing its European headquarters in Cork, Ireland with support from IDA Ireland. The team will focus on providing AI-driven data and analysis to deliver quality insights and services for the European and global electricity market. The new roles created include data architects, data scientists, full stack and dev-op engineers alongside energy specialist roles including wholesale market traders, forecasters and risk managers.

Commenting on the benefits to the region Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: "I'm very pleased to see that Innowatts is establishing a new office in Cork, which will create over 40 new jobs over the next year or so. The work of companies like Innowatts is important to help ensure Ireland's transition to a sustainable future. I wish the team every success with their new office."

David Boundy, Chief Product and Technology Officer and General Manager Europe said: "Europe and the UK's journey to net zero is accelerating at rapid pace, now more than ever electricity suppliers and grid operators find themselves in need of data insights to make informed decisions that best serve their customers, today and tomorrow.

"The goal for our expansion in Europe is to help electricity suppliers, grid operators and their customers make the most out of the transition to a smarter, greener energy system. By summer 2021, the UK alone is expected to have over 25 million smart meters producing billions of bits of data an hour. However, to date, much of this data has remained untapped. We're here to change that."

Mike Kelleher, Commercial Director Europe for Innowatts adds: "This data has enormous potential to help electricity suppliers and grid operators unlock new opportunities that gives them and their customers more control, choice and flexibility. Whether that is through highlighting EV connection hotspots or identifying trends for time of use tariffs, we're here to help the market on this journey."

About Innowatts

Innowatts is a leading energy SaaS platform that utilizes best-in-class artificial intelligence to help electricity providers unlock grid edge opportunities, increase customer value and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy solutions. The Innowatts platform harnesses insights from more than 40 million meters, delivering real-time, customer-centric energy analytics with unprecedented accuracy. With clients and operations across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Innowatts is a global leader, enabling energy providers to become truly customer-focused and fully leverage the power of data to transform their businesses. For more information, go to https://www.innowatts.com .

Media contact

Aspectus, innowatts@aspectusgroup.com

Related Links

https://www.innowatts.com



SOURCE Innowatts