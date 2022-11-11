Innoviz Technologies to Host a 3-Day Global Distributor Summit and Expand LiDAR Sales for Non-Automotive Markets

InnovizOne is Innoviz's first high-end automotive LiDAR and has won the Company two design wins for series production which are nearing their launch. InnovizOne is currently produced on two parallel production lines in two different sites. The first is the production line in Holly, MI, which is owned by Magna and is serving the BMW program for the upcoming 2023 BMW 7 Series. The second is a production line at a contract manufacturer in Germany, which serves to support the autonomous shuttle program with a leading tier-1 automotive supplier and other customers. As part of the Company's preparation for these two automotive program launches, Innoviz went through rigorous stabilization, production and processes improvements. These improvements were implemented on all production lines used for InnovizOne and will serve to accelerate the ramp up of newer products such as InnovizTwo and Innoviz360.

Leveraging the scale, maturity and quality of the product for the automotive market, InnovizOne can also be used for non-automotive applications such as smart junctions, security, infrastructure monitoring, cranes, construction, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), heavy machinery, agriculture, ports, boats, drones and the aftermarket. In addition, InnovizOne can be used as a ground truth sensor for both the automotive and non-automotive markets to validate other LiDARs and sensors (e.g. cameras, radars). The production upgrades enable Innoviz to increasingly compete in both the automotive and non-automotive markets simultaneously for additional revenue opportunities.



"I am excited to welcome our partners and global distributors to our 3-day summit and look forward to working together to scale the use of our automotive product InnovizOne, everywhere," said Omer Keilaf, co-Founder and CEO of Innoviz. "With this increased throughput from the production upgrades, we will be able to address the growing demand from the non-automotive market with a shortened lead time while also serving our automotive customers. Industrialization is key to succeeding in the LiDAR space, and we're continuing to automate and advance our production lines to stay ahead of the competition."



Innoviz has built an ecosystem of more than 30 partners and distributors across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa . By bringing together its growing ecosystem of global distributors for the 3-day summit, Innoviz is looking to further promote LiDAR as a high-resolution and durable product to address automotive and non-automotive use cases. Innoviz is calling additional partners and distributors into its ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of InnovizOne and its other LiDAR solutions globally.

"We recognize that distributors bring great value for sales with their regional and domain-specific knowledge," said Tali Chen, chief business officer of Innoviz. "We are excited to share our vision for how InnovizOne can benefit the non-automotive market with distributors and position us all for collaborative growth and success through the Global Distributor Summit."



To consider becoming a distributor or partner for Innoviz's LiDAR solutions and attend the Global Distributor Summit, please email sales@innoviz-tech.com .

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz-tech.com .

