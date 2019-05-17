InnoVEX Returns in 2019 for New Thinking, New Engineering, and New Future

Being related to COMPUTEX puts InnoVEX in a special position as both visitors and exhibitors of COMPUTEX can freely enter InnoVEX showgrounds. This means InnoVEX exhibitors can get a targeted audience who are especially interested in ICT and innovation; including potential investors, customers, or buyers.

7 Main Topics of Forum, Over 40 Speakers

The 2019 InnoVEX Forum will take place from May 29 - 31 in the InnoVEX Center Stage. This year, the forum covers a wide range of topics: AI, Biotech, Blockchain, IoT Application, Smart Machinery, Sports Tech, and Startup Ecosystem. In the InnoVEX Forum, over 40 speakers from leading companies, accelerators and investors around the world will share their insights on the topics through keynote speeches and panel discussions.

This year, the speaker will include:

John Jorritsma , Mayor of Eindhoven who will share his insights on the opportunities and use cases of blockchain applications in smart cities

Zvika Popper, the VP of Strategy of HYPE Sports Innovation. Mr. Popper will speak about the sportstech ecosystem, the business models, and how the relation between fans and athletes all contribute to the sportstech ecosystem.

Ravi Belani, the Managing Director of Alchemist Accelerator. Joining a panel discussion as a representative of Silicon Valley Accelerators, Mr. Belani will share the methods to connect with global accelerators to the panel audience.

Dominik Schiener, the Co-Chairman of the Boards of Directors & Founder of IOTA Foundation. He will give a keynote and join a panel discussion on blockchain applications in cybersecurity.

Other speakers include the Ecosystem Manager of Arm, Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan, professors & academics from Taiwan top universities; as well as speakers from Qualcomm Incorporated, Nomura Research Institute and more. For more details on the InnoVEX Forum, please visit the InnoVEX website and save a seat for the InnoVEX Forum.

Exhibit, Pitch, Match, Expand

As an exhibition, InnoVEX always attracts hundreds of global startups and thousands of visitors. There are currently 467 InnoVEX exhibitors from 24 countries & regions. The top 5 industries of the teams are: AI, IoT, Health & Biotech, AR/VR/XR, and Consumer Tech.

Startups that will join InnoVEX include:

Beseye -- an AI startup from Taiwan with focus on AI applications in security by identifying human faces, characteristics, behavior, and facial recognition.

WeavAir -- an award-winning Canadian IoT startup that uses various metrics as well as predictive algorithms for indoor air quality management.

Klenic Myanmar -- the first solution providing startup from Myanmar that improves healthcare efficiency and accuracy.

Veyond Reality -- a startup from Taiwan that develops innovative educational solutions by utilizing AR/VR/XR.

Neonode Technologies -- a Swedish startup that develops, manufactures, and sells sensor modules based on its patented optical reflective technology.

Visitors can get more information on all exhibiting startups in the InnoVEX website's Exhibitors Directory page.

143 global startups from 19 countries and regions registered for the InnoVEX Pitch Contest where a prize pool of USD 420,000 awaits them. This year's grand prize is the Taiwan Tech Award which is worth USD 100,000; sponsored by Taiwan Tech Arena (Ministry of Science and Technology). Other special prizes include the Startup Terrace Awards worth USD 60,000 for 5 startups; Taiwania Innovation Award for startups in IoT or biomedical field worth USD 10,000; and Qualcomm Innovation Award will be awarded to startups in AI & Big Data, AR/VR/XR, Hardware & IoT, or 5G applications, worth USD 10,000. The InnoVEX Pitch Contest Semifinal will be held in the Pi Stage on May 29 and May 30; while the Final stage will be held in the Center Stage on May 31.

The InnoVEX Pi Stage is the place for startup demonstrations, pitch, and matchmaking sessions. During the three days of InnoVEX, in total five events will be held in the Pi Stage to promote startups to the global stage and help them find opportunities around the world.

The Pi Stage will have 4 events in addition to the InnoVEX Pitch Contest Semifinal Stage:

May 30, 09:45 - 12:00: InnoVEX Matchmaking Powered by TTA x AAN: a matchmaking event for startups to meet international accelerators from Asia Pacific. The participating accelerators include: Startup GoGo, HKSTP, TinkBig Ventures, QBO Innovation Hub, and Schoolab.

May 30, 14:00 - 17:30: InnoVEX Matchmaking Powered by TTA x TIEC: an industrial matchmaking to connect startups with potential investors, partners, and more. The participating investors include: Taya Venture Capital, Darwin Ventures, CIDC Consultants Inc., SinoPac, and Samsung Next.

May 31, 10:00 - 12:00: Global Demo Day: a startup demo platform featuring startups from France, Poland, Canada, and Philippines. In addition, the participating trade offices will also introduce their startup programs in this event.

May 31, 13:00 - 17:00: Tourism Innovation & Awards: the final stage of a pitch contest supported by the Tourism Bureau under the Ministry of Transportation & Communications. This event aims to find the best method to enhance tourism through ICT applications.

Each event will aim to connect startups with potential investors, partners, and other resources to help them grow and expand globally; including exposure to and from global media. The events at Pi Stage are open for public participation and InnoVEX visitors are welcome to join the events to see the innovations from around the world.

Innovation Does not Stop at Sunset

InnoVEX is not limited to the showgrounds only. As deals, negotiations, and businesses do not stop at sunset; neither does InnoVEX. On May 30, InnoVEX will have a night networking party titled "InnoVEX Taiwan Tech @Night". An exclusive invite-only event, the party will have invite VIPs from the InnoVEX organizer, government & trade office representatives, startups, global investors, leading ICT companies, and more to both network and relax. Invited guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the night citylights, good food, and music; all while networking, dealmaking, and matchmaking.

Join InnoVEX 2019 from May 29 to 31

InnoVEX 2019 is open for participation from everyone. Tech enthusiasts, young entrepreneurs, and the general public can enter the InnoVEX showgrounds with the COMPUTEX badge or InnoVEX pass. Get the entry pass in the InnoVEX website: http://innovex.computex.biz

About the organizer: Taipei Computer Association

Taipei Computer Association (TCA), the co-organizer of COMPUTEX and InnoVEX was established in 1974; and is the leading industrial organization in Taiwan. Its 4,000 members engages various fields such as software, hardware, semiconductors and components, manufacture, sales, network communication service, etc., thereby generating over 80% of the total production value of Taiwan's Information Communication Technology (ICT).

