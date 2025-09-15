Innovative Therapeutics Pipeline Positions Industry for Strong Market Growth

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation in RNA-based, immunotherapy and targeted therapeutics is not just aspirational, it's urgently needed. Aggressive cancers such as glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer remain devastatingly lethal, while pediatric rare diseases continue to claim too many young lives each year. In this landscape of unmet medical need, Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) (Profile) stands out. Under the visionary leadership of chair and CEO Dr. Vuong Trieu, the company is leveraging AI, nanomedicine and novel clinical models to reshape biotech. With a robust IP backbone, bolstered by more than 500 patent applications and 75 issued patents, Oncotelic is building a breakthrough portfolio aimed at transforming cancer and rare disease treatment. The company is joining other leading innovators in the cancer and rare disease treatment space, including IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT), Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT).

Urgent Need for Innovative Therapeutics

Despite decades of investment, the reality remains that aggressive cancers continue to devastate patients and families. Glioblastoma, the most common malignant brain tumor in adults, offers a median survival time of just 15 months even with surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. Five-year survival rates remain under 5%, underscoring the desperate need for new treatment paradigms. Pancreatic cancer presents equally dire statistics, with a five-year survival rate of only 13%, and tens of thousands of Americans dying from the disease annually.

Beyond oncology, rare diseases form a silent but massive public health challenge. Approximately 25–30 million Americans are affected by more than 7,000 rare diseases, many of which lack FDA-approved treatments. Tragically, nearly one-half of rare disease patients are children, and many of these conditions lead to premature mortality or severe disability. Families often face years of diagnostic odysseys, only to be met with limited treatment options.

The economic burden is staggering. Billions are spent each year on research, yet for many cancers and rare conditions, incremental progress has failed to match the urgency of patient needs. As populations age and more genetic disorders are identified, the gap between medical necessity and available therapeutics continues to widen.

Oncotelic Therapeutics is directly targeting this unmet need. By focusing on RNA-based, immunotherapy and targeted approaches, the company is building solutions for conditions where traditional pipelines have faltered. Its work represents not just incremental steps but a transformative leap toward more effective, patient-centered treatments.

Leadership Driving Breakthrough Innovation

At the helm of Oncotelic is Dr. Vuong Trieu, a biotech leader with a career defined by innovation and successful translation of science into practice. He has filed more than 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued patents — credentials that few industry executives can match. These patents cover a wide array of drug-development strategies, spanning oncology, immunotherapy and nanomedicine, reflecting his deep engagement in pioneering technologies.

Among Trieu's most significant achievements has been his role in developing Abraxane(R), a nanotechnology-based formulation of paclitaxel bound to albumin nanoparticles. This innovation transformed the treatment landscape for breast, lung and pancreatic cancers and became a multibillion-dollar global therapy. Similarly, he advanced Cynviloq(TM), a novel micellar formulation of paclitaxel that improved delivery while reducing toxicities, further demonstrating his ability to reinvent cancer therapy.

Beyond science, Trieu has an extraordinary record of creating value through transactions. Under his leadership, programs have been outlicensed, partnered or acquired in multibillion-dollar deals, proving his ability to marry breakthrough research with sound business strategy. His career highlights how visionary leadership can consistently bridge laboratory discoveries with widespread clinical and commercial adoption.

This combination of scientific depth, entrepreneurial vision and proven execution has positioned Oncotelic as a trailblazer. Investors, partners and patients alike view the company as one where bold leadership is transforming the promise of innovation into tangible progress against some of the world's hardest-to-treat diseases.

OT-101—A Late-Stage Anchor Asset

Oncotelic's lead candidate, OT-101, represents the cornerstone of its development strategy. A first-in-class inhibitor of TGF-β, OT-101 is a phase 3, oligoneucleotide antisense therapy for pancreatic cancer. TGF-β is a key driver of tumor immune evasion, and its inhibition has the potential to dramatically alter outcomes in cancers where survival rates remain devastatingly low. By targeting this critical pathway, OT-101 could become a game-changing therapeutic for one of the deadliest malignancies.

The promise of OT-101 extends beyond oncology. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the candidate was tested for use in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with severe viral infection. Early findings showed potential in mitigating immune overactivation and reducing mortality in critically ill patients, broadening the therapeutic relevance of the asset. Such versatility positions OT-101 as a multi-indication drug with value across both cancer and inflammatory disease markets.

What sets OT-101 apart is not just its clinical profile but the business model supporting it. Oncotelic has employed innovative joint venture structures that derisk clinical development while preserving upside. By sharing both risk and cost with partners, the company has created a more resilient development pathway that avoids the pitfalls of traditional biotech funding cycles. With phase 3 readiness, a strong biological rationale and partnerships that bolster its financial position, OT-101 is more than a promising drug; it is an anchor asset capable of defining Oncotelic's trajectory in the next decade.

Nanomedicine's Billion-Dollar Potential

Nanomedicine, defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as products with at least one dimension in the nanoscale range (1–100 nm) that exhibit distinct chemical, physical or biological properties compared to larger-scale counterparts, is emerging as one of the most transformative forces in healthcare. The market was valued at approximately $189.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass $500 billion in the coming decade.

This growth is driven by the ability of nanocarriers — liposomes, micelles and nanoparticles — to deliver drugs with precision to tumors and diseased tissues, thereby improving efficacy while minimizing side effects. Despite its promise, challenges remain. Translating laboratory innovations into clinical applications requires addressing issues such as manufacturing scalability, immune compatibility and regulatory approval processes. Nevertheless, the field is rapidly advancing, with oncology representing one of its most fertile grounds for clinical adoption.

Oncotelic's leadership in this field builds directly on Trieu's history with Abraxane and Cynviloq, two landmark nanomedicine products. Today, the company is extending that legacy by integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven nanocarrier design with RNA-based and immunotherapy payloads. This positions Oncotelic at the intersection of three transformative technologies: AI, nanomedicine and next-generation therapeutics.

By leveraging nanomedicine, Oncotelic is not only improving drug delivery but also redefining how biotech companies think about treatment design. The company's pipeline reflects a philosophy that innovation should be both scientifically advanced and practically translatable into patient benefit.

Positioned for Growth, Commercialization

Oncotelic is uniquely positioned to capitalize on its innovation pipeline. With a deep bench of intellectual property, mid-to-late-stage clinical assets, and an experienced leadership team, the company has the building blocks for sustainable growth. Its foundation rests not only on scientific breakthroughs but also on a deliberate strategy to align R&D with commercialization potential.

The company's ability to grow is amplified by its openness to partnerships and licensing. Unlike many early-stage biotechs that focus solely on in-house development, Oncotelic has cultivated collaborative models that both share risk and accelerate market entry. These alliances strengthen the company's balance sheet while extending the reach of its therapies into broader markets.

Importantly, Oncotelic's focus is not limited to long-term pipelines; it is strategically advancing commercialization pathways for OT-101 and other assets. This patient-centered approach ensures that scientific advances are translated into real-world therapies capable of improving outcomes for those in desperate need.

At a time when conventional drug development fails too often those in greatest need, Oncotelic Therapeutics stands out as a beacon of hope. Guided by the inventive mind of Trieu and fortified by a powerful patent portfolio, the company is forging new paths in RNA-based therapies, immunotherapy and nanomedicine. With OT-101 nearing pivotal advancement and a vision grounded in innovation and execution, Oncotelic is not merely participating in the biopharma revolution, the company is leading the march toward a future where breakthrough therapies deliver real-world impact.

Advancing Cancer, Rare Disease Care

The fight against cancer and rare diseases remains one of the greatest challenges in modern medicine, with patients urgently needing safer, more effective treatments. Despite decades of research, many conditions continue to carry devastating prognoses and limited therapeutic options. Today, however, leading biotech innovators are rewriting the future of care by advancing groundbreaking therapies that harness the power of immunotherapy, genetic medicine and next-generation biologics.

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) is reporting topline results from the pivotal phase 3 trial of its investigational, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccine. The trial evaluated the vaccine, Cylembio(R) (imsapepimut and etimupepimut, adjuvanted), in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab), vs. pembrolizumab alone as a first-line treatment in 407 patients with unresectable or metastatic (advanced) melanoma. In the study, Cylembio plus pembrolizumab demonstrated clinical improvement in progression free survival compared to pembrolizumab alone, but statistical significance was narrowly missed on the primary endpoint.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) reported new results from Study 9001-103, known as ENDEAVOR. The study is a multicohort study of ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Treatment with ELEVIDYS in the ENDEAVOR participants in cohort 6 who were two years old at the time of treatment demonstrated mean expression of 93.87% of normal, as measured by western blot, and 79.9% dystrophin positive fibers (PDPF), as measured by immunofluorescence. The results were seen in biopsies taken 12 weeks after treatment. The company noted that the strength of the biomarker results seen in younger patients is "extremely encouraging."

Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL) has announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for AUCATZYL(R) (obecabtagene autoleucel or "obe-cel") for the treatment of adult patients, 26-plus, with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-ALL). The EC approval was based on the results of the FELIX study, an open-label, multicenter, single-arm study in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) is reporting positive phase 2 interim results in people with OTC deficiency treated with ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate. ARCT-810 is designed to replace the OTC enzyme and restore urea cycle activity preventing hyperammonemia crises. "We are very pleased with these new ARCT-810 clinical results, where we have achieved strong biological effects in both phase 2 studies, including significant and consistent reduction and normalization of abnormally elevated glutamine, an important biomarker to monitor urea cycle function," said Arcturus CMO Dr. Juergen Froehlich.

Together, these breakthroughs highlight a powerful trend: Science is no longer constrained by traditional therapeutic boundaries but instead is rapidly evolving to meet the unmet needs of patients facing the most difficult diseases. By combining advanced technologies with bold clinical innovation, these companies continue to drive forward their pipelines, focused on not only making a life-changing impact on patients but also redefining the standards of what is possible in global healthcare.

For more information, visit Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.

