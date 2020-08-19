Innovative Medical Devices Help Healthcare Systems Become More Efficient

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the most promising, high-growth-opportunity segments in the medical device market by application include surgical and infection control devices, general medical devices, cardiovascular devices, orthopedic devices and wearable monitoring healthcare technologies. Innovation in these fields transforming the medical device market. Furthermore, the influence of emerging economies on the medical device market is expected to be substantial, as healthcare infrastructure is now being properly established. As a result, by 2022, more than 30% of the global healthcare expenditure is expected to arise from emerging economies. Furthermore, combining these two factors positions the industry for strong growth around the world. Yet, in the meantime and despite global growth, the United States is still the largest medical device market, with a value of USD 156 Billion, which accounted for 40% of the global industry in 2017. And research provided by SelectUSA, a U.S. government-wide program led by the U.S. Department of Commerce, estimates that by 2023, the medical device market is expected to grow to USD 208 Billion. Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE: AZN), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)

The recent pandemic, which has put a heavy toll on our economy and pushed the healthcare system into a severe scarcity problem, further illustrates the importance medical devices in the healthcare system and that of wearable remote monitoring devices in particular. According to a recent report by STAT, U.S. medical personal are seeking to avoid the fate of Bergamo, Italy, where centralized care in hospitals seems to have caused to a sharp rise in the infection rate and death toll, and left health care workers overwhelmed. "Traditional health care delivery is inadequate in dealing with this pandemic," Raj Khandwalla, a physician and Director of Digital Therapeutics for the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. "We have to use a health care strategy that deploys resources throughout an entire community, and that's where remote monitoring comes in."

Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) announced breaking new today that it has, "issued a presentation outlining how CGM is being used by quarantined and hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

The Company has previously reported the uses of continuous lactate measurements for the monitoring of diseases progression in COVID-19 patients. Today the company issued a report outlining how CGM has been used as an effective tool for the monitoring of disease progression in both quarantined and hospitalised COVID-19 patients. This includes improvement in glycaemic control in persons with Type 2 diabetes, monitoring and managing hyperglycaemia in patients with COVID-19, and remote monitoring of glucose levels in hospitalised COVID-19 patients leading to improved quality of care without compromising the safety of medical professionals.

Both the CGM and CLM (continuous lactate monitoring) products are based on Nemaura's BEAT™ platform, which is designed to non-invasively extract a number of analytes through the skin. By adapting the sensor chemistry, algorithm and mobile app interface initially developed for sugarBEAT®, the BEAT™ platform has the potential to be utilized for several markets beyond glucose monitoring and diabetes. Nemaura is evaluating the timelines for bringing the CLM to market as a Class 2 approved Medical Device, and the CGM device is a CE mark approved Class 2b medical device planned for launch this calendar year in the UK and Germany.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.: Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a medical technology company developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT®, and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has also submitted a PMA application for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ comprises a non-invasive glucose monitor and a digital healthcare subscription service and is due to be launched in the US as a general wellness product."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Nemaura Medical, Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6shGzLwNts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced on August 11th, that the U.S. government has secured 100 million doses of mRNA-1273 as part of the U.S. government's goal of securing early access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for the American people. The award of up to $1.525 billion is for the manufacturing and delivery of 100 million doses of mRNA-1273 including incentive payments for timely delivery of the product. With the previous award of up to $955 million from BARDA for the development of mRNA-1273 to licensure, this announcement brings the U.S. government commitments for early access to mRNA-1273 to up to $2.48 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, the U.S. government, as a part of Operation Warp Speed, will also have the option to purchase up to an additional 400 million doses of mRNA-1273 from Moderna. The U.S. government has announced that consistent with its commitment to free access to COVID-19 vaccines, Americans will receive mRNA-1273 at no cost for the vaccine itself. As is customary with government-purchased vaccines, healthcare professionals could charge for the cost of administering the vaccine. "We appreciate the confidence of the U.S. government in our mRNA vaccine platform and the continued support," said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer. "We are advancing the clinical development of mRNA-1273 with the ongoing Phase 3 study being conducted in collaboration with NIAID and BARDA. In parallel, we are scaling up our manufacturing capability with our strategic partners, Lonza, Catalent and Rovi, to address this global health emergency with a safe and effective vaccine."

AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE: AZN) concluded on August 14th, an agreement with the European Commission (EC) to supply up to 400 million doses of the AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine. Building on the existing agreement with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance spearheaded by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, this new agreement will give all EU member states the option to access the vaccine in an equitable manner at no profit during the pandemic. It also allows EU member states to redirect doses to other European countries. Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, said: "This first vaccine agreement with the European Commission will ensure that millions of Europeans have access to the AZD1222 vaccine following its approval. With production in our European supply chain soon to be started, we hope to make the vaccine available widely and rapidly, with the first doses to be delivered by the end of 2020. I would like to thank the entire European Commission, and especially the Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, for their swift response in ensuring Europeans may soon be protected with a vaccine against this deadly virus, enabling our global society and economy to rebuild."

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced on August 7th, a multi-year agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to manufacture and supply Gilead's investigational antiviral remdesivir, as one of multiple external manufacturing organizations supporting efforts to scale up supply of the investigational treatment for COVID-19. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will provide contract manufacturing services at Pfizer's McPherson, Kansas facility to manufacture and supply remdesivir for Gilead. In March, Pfizer launched a five-point plan, which called on all members of the innovation ecosystem – from large pharmaceutical companies to the smallest of biotech companies, from government agencies to academic institutions – to commit to work together in addressing the dire COVID-19 crisis. "From the beginning it was clear that no one company or innovation would be able to bring an end to the COVID-19 crisis. Pfizer's agreement with Gilead is an excellent example of members of the innovation ecosystem working together to deliver medical solutions," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Together, we are more powerful than alone. As one of the largest manufacturers of vaccines, biologics and sterile injectables, it is a privilege to offer our expertise and infrastructure to help fight this pandemic. In that spirit, we are pleased that Gilead is using our manufacturing capacity to help facilitate supply of this medicine to patients as quickly as possible."

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) announced on July 23rd, it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of the company's Patient Controller app on compatible personal Apple smartphone devices. At Abbott, this approval allows patients living with neurological conditions, including chronic pain or movement disorders, the ability to manage therapy directly from their personal smartphone. With this app approval, the need to carry a separate patient programmer device is eliminated, streamlining the patient's experience and seamlessly integrating therapy management into their life. This is an important step in the integration and connection of digital health tools that ultimately help patients live fuller, healthier lives. "For physicians who are prescribing and implanting neuromodulation technologies, the ability to integrate therapies into one's everyday life is key," said Alexander Escobar, M.D., Clinical Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at The University of Toledo, OH. "The COVID-19 global health crisis has demanded access to virtual treatment options, especially for those individuals with chronic medical conditions that may have difficulty coming to see their physician or would prefer not to leave their own home. To ensure our patients are receiving the care they need in the appropriate setting, close follow up is critical. Physicians have the ability to remain engaged with their patients through the Apple device, allowing them to interact and treat debilitating chronic pain."

