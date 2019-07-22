Innovative geko™ Technology Recognised With Nomination at National Awards

The awards recognise UK businesses that are redefining their respective sectors with game-changing innovations. These might have the potential to scale up from local to national to international markets, and make a truly positive contribution to societal and human wellbeing.

Sky's development of its clinically proven neuromuscular electro-stimulation (NMES) platform technology, OnPulse™, into its wearable medical device, geko™, has generated significant cost and efficiency savings for healthcare providers. Crucially, it has improved treatment outcomes for conditions including acute stroke venous thromboembolism (VTE) prevention, lower limb pre and post-operative oedema management and wound healing.

As a finalist in the award's North West & Wales category, Sky faces strong competition from a smart home system developer, an investor technology company and a manufacturer of a sustainable plastic-alternative. Five regional winners will be selected from across the UK, with a national winner announced in November at a ceremony hosted in London.

Commenting on the significant nomination, Bernard Ross, CEO at Sky, said: "The Spectator's Economic Disruptor Award is one of the most well-regarded accolades which recognises UK innovation, so it is a huge honour to be nominated. As we continue to develop our technology, enter into new international markets, and, most importantly, help clinicians in the battle against healthcare's biggest challenges, it's incredible to see our success recognised by such a prestigious organisation."

