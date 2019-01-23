Innovative Developments in Biotechnology set to Spur the Market Growth

NEW YORK, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

As the healthcare industry continues to progress, incidences of chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer are also growing. As more cases of medical conditions surface, the demand for innovative and effective biotechnology equipment is soaring. According to data compiled by Global Market Insights, the global biotechnology market was valued at USD 399.4 Billion 2017 and is expected to witness a 9.9% CAGR from 2018 to 2024. The market is also expected to grow as demand for effective drugs and vaccines continues to expand. Additionally, the spread of healthcare access is also expected to spur revenue in the industry. SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTC: SNET), Nemus Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: NMUS), Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: ATBPF), PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTC: PMCB), Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: ENDV)

The bio-pharmacy market accounted for 61.7% of the overall biotechnology market in 2017 and the segment is being propelled further by the increasing usage of bio-recombinant proteins in several vaccines to treat various diseases. However, the bio-industrial segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.3%. Regardless, the overall industry is working hand-in-hand to further medical development in order to effectively treat patients. "Biotechnology is a huge part of our everyday lives, from the clothes we wear, the food we eat, the medicine we use to keep us healthy and even the fuel we use to take us around. Biotech already plays, and will continue to play, an invaluable role in meeting our needs. No other industry is better placed to enhance quality of life and respond to society's 'Grand Challenges' of tackling an ageing and ever increasing population, healthcare and affordability, resource efficiency, food security, climate change and energy shortages," said Jason Johal, Manager at CK Sciences.

SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTC: SNET) announced breaking news after the market close yesterday that it, "has entered into a licensing agreement with Tulynode Biosciences, Inc. of San Diego, CA. Tulynode's mission is to develop autologous immune-cell therapy for durable clinical response. Tulynode has developed an approach underlying the extracorporeal (situated outside the body) immune-oncology cell therapy, a Immuno-Pod device. The device will be used as a therapeutic that is hooked up in a "closed circuit" with a patient's vascular system.

This is a four-year licensing agreement with certain terms and conditions that must be met. Tulynode grants SourcingLink.net an exclusive, non-transferrable, non-sublicensable worldwide license to the licensed technology in the following field of use: extracorporeal medical device to generate immune cell engagement (stimulation or suppression) to deliver seamless autologous immune cell therapy and extracorporeal medical device for diagnostic applications with technologies including but not limited to immune-phenotyping and pathway profiling.

Additional information may be found on the Company's website: http://www.sourcinglink.net.

Along with the licensing agreement, SourcingLink.net has added a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) that will assist and advise the executive management of the Company on scientific, business, legal and regulatory matters in connection with the Company pursuing further oncology therapy opportunities.

Dr. Mahant (a SAB member) stated: "that the autologous immune-cell therapy approach pioneered by Tulynode is potentially a powerful "tool" that may be used as a monotherapy and/or in synergy with other therapies such as chemos."

In addition to oncology, SourcingLink.net, Inc. has maintained its 8 lithium-tantalum mining claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. These assets remain part of SNET's portfolio and may be utilized for further mining and exploration in the future. Moving forward, all funds raised by the company will be directed towards oncology. Any funds directed towards mining expect to be derived from revenues collected by the Company."

Nemus Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: NMUS) is a biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Long Beach, California, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. Nemus Bioscience, Inc. recently announced an agreement with Albany Molecular Research Inc. for the development and manufacture of Nemus' proprietary cannabinoid-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The agreement will capitalize on AMRI's process chemistry expertise in the synthesis and formulation of Nemus' proprietary prodrug of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). This molecule forms the basis of NB1111, Nemus' compound in development for the treatment of glaucoma. "Advancing our lead therapeutic candidates into the API manufacturing stage is a major milestone for our company and is pivotal for initiating human studies," commented Brian Murphy, M.D., Chief Executive Officer-Chief Medical Officer of Nemus. "Cannabinoid-based therapies have the potential to revolutionize glaucoma therapy by not only lowering intraocular pressure, but by exerting a direct neuroprotective effect on the cells of the optic nerve, thereby preserving vision."

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ATBPF) develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. recently announced that it has received approval from Health Canada to initiate the second part of its Phase 2B dose-ranging, efficacy study for its lead drug, ATB-346. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of ATB-346 in reducing osteoarthritis pain over a 14-day treatment period. The study will involve a total of 360 patients with OA of the knee, who will be randomized to placebo or one of three doses of ATB-346 administered once daily: 150 mg, 200 mg or 250 mg. Antibe's Chief Executive Officer, Dan Legault, commented, "This is an exciting time for Antibe as a significant number of patients will be receiving ATB-346 for the first time to assess efficacy in a controlled setting. A positive outcome in this Phase 2B study will validate the effectiveness of ATB-346 in reducing pain, and will be a breakthrough for patients and physicians. Furthermore, it will unlock significant value for Antibe as we advance global partnering discussions and deepen our understanding of the ideal development path for ATB-346 and our other pipeline drug candidates."

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB) is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as "Cell-in-a-Box®." PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. recently announced PharmaCyte's partner, Austrianova, has successfully encapsulated the live cells used in PharmaCyte's therapy for its planned clinical trial in patients with locally advanced, non-metastatic, inoperable pancreatic cancer (LAPC). The cells are now growing and dividing inside the Cell-in-a-Box® capsules. Since its pre-production "engineering runs" in late 2018, Austrianova has further enhanced the manufacturing process and equipment. Once the testing of the syringes is successfully completed, the data and reports generated from this process will allow the completion of the Investigational New Drug application (IND) that must be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to apply for approval to begin a clinical trial in LAPC. PharmaCyte's Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth L. Waggoner, said, "We are now in the process of monitoring the growth and division of the live cells as they spend more time in a 'nutrient bath.' This will allow the cells to continue to grow and divide and then completely fill the capsules. Once the capsules are completely full of live cells, they will be placed into syringes and frozen. Austrianova will then commence testing the capsules in the frozen syringes to finalize PharmaCyte's clinical trial material."

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) is a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive wearable Electroceuticals™ Therapies. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. recently announced results performed in a study to determine if Sofpulse® could counteract the effects of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in an animal model. One to 2 weeks of treatment with Sofpulse®, the non-invasive proprietary device of Endonovo Therapeutics, appeared to counteract several of the disease signs associated with NASH-associated liver damage. Male mice, 8 weeks old were placed on an MCD diet (methionine-choline deficient diet) for either 7 or 14 days. Feeding mice a diet deficient in methionine and choline is a commonly used mouse model to study the inflammation and hepatic ballooning associated with NASH. To determine if Endonovo's non-invasive medical device could ameliorate the manifestations of a NASH induced diet, mice were exposed to either a proprietary electroceutical therapy system or a sham system during the duration of the MCD diet. Alan Collier, Chief Executive Officer of Endonovo Therapeutics, commented, "We are encouraged by the positive results in the mice treated with tPEMF. We believe further studies are necessary, but the 1 to 2 weeks of treatment with Sofpulse® appeared to counteract several of the disease signs attributed with NASH-associated liver damage."

