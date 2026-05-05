Innovation Management Market to Hit USD 7.7 Bn by 2031 with Project Management Platforms Dominate at 41.12% Share in 2025 - Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study by Mordor Intelligence, the innovation management market size is estimated at USD 3.57 billion in 2026. The market is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 16.62% during the forecast period (2026 - 2031). The rapid expansion highlights strong innovation management market growth driven by increasing enterprise focus on structured innovation pipelines and digital transformation initiatives.

Market estimates indicate that organizations across industries are investing in collaborative platforms, idea management systems, and AI-driven innovation tools to maintain competitive advantage. The evolving innovation management industry is witnessing rising adoption among enterprises aiming to accelerate product development cycles, enhance customer engagement, and foster internal innovation cultures.

Emerging Trends in the Innovation Management Market

Rising R&D Investments Driving Structured Innovation Systems

Rising investment in research and development is pushing organizations to adopt structured systems that connect innovation efforts with real business outcomes. Companies are increasingly focusing on improving products, building new technologies, and strengthening workforce capabilities, which in turn drives the need for platforms that can track, manage, and measure innovation effectively. This shift reflects a broader move toward aligning technology, talent, and strategy to sustain growth in competitive markets.

"Observed trends in the innovation management market reflect steady enterprise focus on structured idea pipelines and measurable outcomes, with adoption shaped by operational priorities rather than experimentation alone. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent triangulation of company disclosures and sector activity, supporting balanced, decision-relevant insights" says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

AI-Driven Idea Evaluation and Decision Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is transforming how organizations assess ideas by replacing subjective judgment with data-driven evaluation. Modern platforms use advanced models and market insights to quickly identify the most promising concepts, helping teams avoid overload and focus on high-impact opportunities. These systems also support faster decision-making by analyzing feasibility and readiness, while growing emphasis on transparency is leading to more accountable and explainable AI frameworks.

Explore the latest trends and analysis in the Information Technology sector: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/information-technology?utm_source=prnewswire

Innovation Management Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Offerings:

Solutions

Services

By End-user Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

Project Management Platforms

Marketing Platforms

Design Platforms

HR Platforms

Other Platforms

By End-user:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Government

Other End-users

By Region:

North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of South America

Europe

- United Kingdom

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia and New Zealand

- Southeast Asia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Middle East - Saudi Arabia

- United Arab Emirates

- Turkey

- Rest of Middle East

- Saudi Arabia - United Arab Emirates - Turkey - Rest of Middle East Africa

- South Africa

- Nigeria

- Kenya

- Rest of Africa

Competitive Landscape of the Innovation Management Market

As per Mordor Intelligence report, the innovation management market share is moderately competitive, with key players focusing on partnerships, product innovation, and AI integration to strengthen their positions.

Key Companies Include:

Accenture plc

Brightidea Inc.

HYPE Innovation GmbH

IBM Corporation

IdeaScale Inc.

Medallia Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Planview Inc.

Qmarkets Ltd.

SAP SE

According to industry analysis, these companies are actively enhancing their platforms with advanced analytics, automation, and collaboration features to capture a larger share of the innovation management industry.

Regional Analysis of the Innovation Management Market

North America continues to lead the market, driven by well-established enterprise software ecosystems and strong acceptance of structured innovation practices at the leadership level. Organizations across industries are actively investing in cloud-based platforms to streamline product development and manage innovation pipelines more efficiently. The presence of major technology companies and consistent digital spending further strengthens the region's position.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, supported by rapid digital transformation and widespread adoption of cloud-native solutions. Businesses in this region are embracing modern innovation platforms to keep pace with evolving consumer behavior and mobile-first ecosystems. At the same time, increasing focus on data regulations and localized solutions is shaping how companies deploy and scale innovation strategies.

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