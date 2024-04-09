ABU DHABI, UAE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a milestone in the technology sector of Abu Dhabi, a visionary team has launched the Venom Blockchain, a high-caliber project that has swiftly achieved a market cap surpassing $5.2 billion, with exchange volumes toppling $200 million on leading platforms. This remarkable feat underscores Abu Dhabi's emerging role as a crucible of innovation and technological progress within the global fintech industry.

At the core of Venom's success is its revolutionary architecture, capable of handling over 100,000 transactions per second, establishing new performance standards. The platform's advanced mesh network, with each wallet acting as a smart contract, is designed to support and streamline the economic infrastructures of countries around the world. With over 20 projects queued for launch on the Venom Blockchain and multiple stablecoin initiatives underway internationally, the confidence in Venom's robust framework is evident.

The launch of Venom was nothing short of spectacular, drawing in more than a million users within the first 24 hours. This massive adoption showcases the magnetic appeal of the plaUorm and its significant potential for widespread use.

Venom's achievements represent a shift in the global tech landscape, defying the conventional wisdom that innovation is exclusive to traditional tech hubs. With its scalable and secure design, the Venom Blockchain is not just competing on the world stage; it is setting new benchmarks for how technology can function in service of governance and economic activities.

Emanating from Abu Dhabi, the Venom Blockchain stands as a testament to the fact that groundbreaking innovations can originate from any corner of the world, reshaping the notion of technological epicenters. The tech community worldwide now watches with keen interest as Venom paves the way for a more diverse and inclusive future in technological advancements, evidencing the significant impact that new players can have on the global marketplace.

About Venom Blockchain

Venom Blockchain represents a paradigm shift in the decentralized ledger technologies, innovated by a dedicated team in Abu Dhabi. Conceived with a focus on scalability, security, and interoperability, Venom's sophisticated mesh network architecture is poised to underpin the infrastructure of entire nations. As the steward of the Venom Blockchain, the Venom Foundation seeks to catalyze the widespread adoption of blockchain technology, emphasizing research and development, partnerships, governance, and transparency.

Through its innovative Dynamic Sharding Protocol, the Venom Blockchain is equipped to dynamically adapt to transaction volumes, boasting the capability to process over 100,000 transactions per second with prospects for even higher throughput. The ambition is to make blockchain technology a decentralized public platform that is accessible and beneficial to all, from individual users to institutions and sovereign states.

The blockchain's native token, VENOM, serves as a utility token within the ecosystem, providing a method of settlement and rewarding network validators. In line with the blockchain's capacity for vast scalability, the Venom Foundation operates with the highest standards of governance and transparency, establishing policies and procedures for fund management and organizational governance.

As Venom Blockchain continues to evolve, it holds the promise of transforming industries by offering a secure, efficient, and scalable blockchain solution, heralding an inclusive future where innovation is democratized, and technological epicenters are no longer geographically confined.

For more information, please visit https://venom.foundation