Innovation Company Quantron AG Continues to Establish Itself Firmly in the Field of E-mobility

Quantron AG cooperates with 700 partner garages throughout Europe for this all-encompassing conversion service, thus offering a nationwide service network. There is currently no comparable service network in the industry for converted commercial vehicles of 3.49 T - 44 T and buses of this size. The company has a production capacity of up to 5,000 commercial vehicles. Thus, new standards are set in terms of capacity and service coverage.

Andreas Haller, founder and CEO of Quantron AG, emphasizes: "We offer years of know-how in the commercial vehicle industry. When fulfilling our customer requirements, the highest standards of quality, efficiency and individual service are our credo. The need for e-mobility and market acceptance is reflected in our current supply volume of € 54 million."

"Thanks to internationalization, two more offices were opened in October, one in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and one in Lagos, Nigeria," emphasizes Mr. Haller.

In addition, the e-Airport segment was expanded within the company. For the airport bus of the brand Cobus, it offers the possibility of conversion to electric drive, thus creating a sustainable, economical component in the area of transport at airports. Even municipal utilities can, for example, have their refuse vehicles or street sweepers converted accordingly.

Visitors of the eMove360 on 15 - 17 October 2019 in Munich can get an idea of the Quantron AG. The company will exhibit several e-vehicles at one of the largest e-mobility fairs.

