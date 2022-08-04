Innovation Agri-Tech Group & University of Essex Secure Funding to Create £3.5 million Facility

The major funding boost will be used to create a state-of-the-art indoor crop growth facility to explore how to future-proof crop production for an increasing global population

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agricultural technology company, Innovation Agri-Tech Group ('IAG'), can today announce it is further cementing its relationship with the University of Essex, as the university receives a major funding boost from The Wolfson Foundation, to continue its world-leading plant productivity research.

The Wolfson Foundation, an independent grant-making charity, has pledged £1 million to support the development of a unique Smart Technology Experimental Plant Suite (STEPS) at Essex's Colchester Campus to future-proof crop production in a changing and challenging world. With one of the longest established whole plant physiology and photosynthesis groups in the UK, Essex has long been at the forefront of plant productivity research.

As major contributor to the project, IAG will be installing its innovative and patented GrowFrame™ – a modular system, it uses aeroponic irrigation and closed loop water recycling to provide water and highly precise nutrients with no pesticides, as well as being proven to produce a healthier root system and superior crop growth.

The GrowFrame™ will be part of a wider advanced technology system, which will include artificial intelligence (AI), environmental sensors and water management systems all provided and installed by IAG, enabling the ability to grow plants in a fully automated and adjustable environment. Through the installation, the University of Essex will have an unrivalled facility for extended education, UK outreach, research, experimentation and knowledge transfer for the real-world application of CEA (Controlled Environment Agriculture). This comes at a time when there is expected growth in the human population by 2050, alongside building climate resilience, all driving a step-change in sustainable agricultural productivity.

Kate Brunswick, Business Development Director, comments: "The investment and funding from The Wolfson foundation into STEPS is a fantastic moment for the whole of the vertical farming industry. We know the global population is growing – and predicted to continue to do so rapidly. The traditional methods of farming and food production alone are not enough. The capability to provide adequate nutritional food, will continue to be a world-wide challenge as demand increases.

"Since 2017, the mission of IAG is to provide a cost-effect solution that can be used on a global scale. To grow food to help feed increasing populations – especially in urban spaces or where arable farming is depleting the land due to over-farming. Collaborating with Professor Tracy Lawson and her team at the University of Essex, we're confident that our technology will help lead the way in future-proofing food security and building climate resilience. It is a hugely exciting project to be a part of, and one that is personally close to our own objectives."

The project is being spearheaded by renowned plant physiologist, and key member of the IAG advisory board, Professor Tracy Lawson from Essex's School of Life Sciences. Lawson comments: "We are delighted to have been awarded this funding from the Wolfson Foundation. This unique facility will build on our world-leading strengths in plant productivity research and allow us to exploit the latest technologies to improve key plant processes.

"It will elevate our cross-disciplinary research and work with business stakeholders to address some of the key challenges in the agriculture and horticulture sector. STEPS will also provide a unique platform for community engagement and outreach to increase the visibility of plant science research and highlight the global challenges in this area."

In addition, Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: "New and improved farming methods will be crucial to solving some of the great challenges of the 21st century, not least global food security - especially in the context of a changing climate. The University of Essex has an impressive track record in crop science, and we are delighted to be supporting these experimental facilities. We hope they will assist in making important new breakthroughs in sustainable food production."

The STEPs facility will extend the activities initiated by the Essex Plant Innovation Centre (EPIC), which already has strong links working with Agri-Tech and environmental industries to deliver solutions to real-word problems. The £3.5million facility, which is due to be open by summer 2023, will comprise four unique environmental grow rooms.

Professor Chris Greer, Essex Pro-Vice-Chancellor Research, added: "At Essex, our Plant Productivity Group (PP Group), led by Professor Lawson, is a world-class team of plant scientists, driven by a shared commitment to understanding the physiology and genetics of crop yield to address the global challenge of feeding the world in the future.

"Thanks to this grant from the Wolfson Foundation, the STEPS facility will take our already transformational research in this area to the next level, strengthen our partnerships with a diversity of stakeholders, and deliver real-world impact to mitigate the effects of climate change on global agriculture."

British agricultural technology company, IAG, provides cutting-edge solutions to compliment the traditional challenges of farming, specialising in Indoor Vertical Aeroponics, which means they use up to 95% less water than conventional farming, and 70% less water than in hydroponics. IAG has the ability to create urban food production, therefor reducing food miles and offering the opportunity to provide fresh clean, nutritious food closer to the consumer.

IAG's patented flagship system, the GrowFrame™, is unique to the global vertical farming market. A modular system, the GrowFrame™ uses aeroponic irrigation and closed loop water recycling to provide water and highly precise nutrients with no pesticides, as well as being proven to produce a healthier root system and superior crop growth – up to 15 harvesting cycles per year. The roots of plants grown this way are free to absorb the maximum amount of oxygen, without the restrictions of soil compaction, creating strong, vigorous crops that taste delicious and grow much faster with anticipated extended shelf life compared to conventional methods.

The Wolfson Foundation is an independent charity with a focus on research and education. Its aim is to support civil society by investing in excellent projects in science, health, heritage, humanities, and the arts.

Since it was established in 1955, some £1 billion (£2 billion in real terms) has been awarded to more than 14,000 projects throughout the UK, all on the basis of expert review.

EPIC brings together the research skills, expertise and technologies from the PP Group, the School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering, the Institute for Analytics and Data Science and Essex Business School, to provide an innovative platform to engage industrial partners and stakeholders in addressing the many challenges facing the agricultural and horticultural sector at local, national, and international levels.

