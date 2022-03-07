Innophys Releases "MUSCLE SUIT Every" in Poland, Denmark and 3 Baltic States

TOKYO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innophys Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Innophys"), a venture company affiliated with Tokyo University of Science, released wearable work-assisting robotic suit "MUSCLE SUIT Every" in five member countries of the European Union (EU) -- Poland, Denmark and the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania -- on March 1.

The move, which is part of the company's efforts to promote sales of the "MUSCLE SUIT" series overseas, particularly in EU member countries, has brought the number of EU countries where Innophys operates to nine. The firm has already advanced into France, Spain, Italy and Sweden by signing contracts with local sales agents since the robotic suit obtained CE certification in December 2020.

The company's sales agents in these five countries have exclusive rights to sell MUSCLE SUIT Every in their respective markets, and focus on promoting the sales of the product in manufacturing and logistics sectors. The company is determined to accelerate its business activities in EU member countries.

About MUSCLE SUIT Every

MUSCLE SUIT Every is a work-assisting robotic suit that lightens the load on the user's back when the user performs hard work, such as maintaining a half-crouching position and lifting up a heavy item or person. The robotic suit, which weighs only 3.8 kilograms, provides up to 25.5kgf of assistive force to its user. The device can be used at various work sites, including manufacturing, farming, nursing care, logistics and construction, since its artificial muscle uses compressed air to provide assistive force without relying on electric power. By the end of April 2021, the number of products in the MUSCLE SUIT (R) series sold had surpassed 20,000 units, making it the fastest-selling (*) exoskeleton assist suit using artificial muscle in the world.

(*) According to Innophys' research.

