InnoLight Demonstrates 400G QSFP-DD ER4-Lite Optics for DCI and Metro Access Applications at ECOC 2019

SUZHOU, China and SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd., a leader in data center optics, today announced availability of an industry first 400G QSFP-DD ER4-Lite optical transceiver at ECOC 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. The ER4-lite module, operating at 10W or below over temperature, offers the most cost effective and power efficient solution for 400G DCI campus and metro access connectivity. In addition, InnoLight will showcase the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 400G optical transceivers, including 400G QSFP-DD, 400G OSFP, and 100G QSFP28 Single Lambda optics. See these products and live demos at InnoLight Booth #271 at ECOC.

The 400G QSFP-DD ER4-Lite incorporates EML TOSA and APD ROSA with LWDM grid Mux and De-Mux technology. A DSP gearbox is used to convert 8 channels of 25GBaud PAM4 signals into 4 channels of 50GBaud PAM4 signals. An 8-channel re-timer is integrated in the DSP. The electrical interface is compliant with IEEE 802.3bs and QSFP-DD MSA in the transmitting and receiving directions, and the optical interface is compliant to IEEE 802.3bs with duplex LC connector.

"Our QSFP-DD ER4-Lite optics is designed to support 400G bandwidth over 30~40km transmission distance in a single duplex fiber. It offers the highest faceplate density in QSFP-DD form factor with a low power consumption of 10W or less. This module is an ideal solution to address the ultra-high bandwidth need for connecting data center clusters in a campus or metro environment. An OSFP version of ER4-Lite will also be available upon request," said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer of InnoLight Technology.

About InnoLight

InnoLight designs, builds and markets high-speed optical transceivers that enable rapid bandwidth expansion of next generation cloud networks. It is headquartered in Suzhou, China with offices in Beijing, Shenzhen, Taiwan, Singapore and California. InnoLight's solutions offer superior technical performance, compelling value proposition, and time to market advantages that are critical for the sustaining growth of cloud data centers. For additional information, please visit www.innolight.com .

