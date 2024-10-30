Innodisk Unveils DDR5 6400 64GB DRAM Series to Empower Edge AI and Generative AI Applications

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, announces its DDR5 6400 DRAM series, featuring the industry's largest 64GB single-module capacity. This 6400 series is purpose-built for data-intensive applications in AI, telehealth, and edge computing, where high performance at the edge is crucial. Available in versatile form factors, including CUDIMM, CSODIMM, and RDIMM, the series delivers unmatched speed, stability, and capacity to meet the rigorous demands of modern edge AI and industrial applications.

The DDR5 6400 series delivers a data transfer rate of 6400 MT/s, offering a 14% boost in speed over previous generations and doubling the maximum capacity to 64GB. These enhancements make it an optimal choice for applications like Large Language Models (LLMs), generative AI, autonomous vehicles, and mixed reality, which require high-speed, reliable data processing in real time.

Innodisk's DDR5 6400 series integrates several advanced technologies to ensure stable, uninterrupted performance:

Client Clock Driver (CKD ): Enhances signal integrity by buffering clock signals, which is essential for minimizing noise and ensuring accuracy during high-frequency data transfers.

Enhances signal integrity by buffering clock signals, which is essential for minimizing noise and ensuring accuracy during high-frequency data transfers. Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS): Offers robust protection against voltage fluctuations, safeguarding sensitive components.

Offers robust protection against voltage fluctuations, safeguarding sensitive components. eFuse Circuit Protection (RDIMM): Designed to interrupt the circuit in case of overvoltage, preventing damage to components in server systems with higher voltage requirements.

Designed to interrupt the circuit in case of overvoltage, preventing damage to components in server systems with higher voltage requirements. Wide Industrial Temperature Range : The DDR5 6400 series is designed to operate in temperatures from 0°C to 95°C (Tc) and will soon support an extended range of -40°C to 95°C (Tc), making it ideal for challenging industrial environments.

: The DDR5 6400 series is designed to operate in temperatures from 0°C to 95°C (Tc) and will soon support an extended range of -40°C to 95°C (Tc), making it ideal for challenging industrial environments. Anti-Sulfuration Protection: 30μ" gold plating protects against sulfurization, ensuring long-term durability.

The DDR5 6400 series is fully compatible with the latest Intel and AMD processors and supports a range of options—CUDIMM, CSODIMM, ECC CUDIMM, ECC CSODIMM, and RDIMM—with capacities from 8GB to 64GB, giving users flexible configurations for varied use cases.

Beyond cloud-based AI, Innodisk's DDR5 6400 memory modules are ideal for next-generation edge AI applications, where real-time responsiveness and enhanced security are crucial. For instance, smart factories can leverage LLMs to consolidate and manage complex production data instantly, supporting swift decision-making. In remote healthcare, high-resolution 3D imaging and real-time data analysis empower precise, remote surgical procedures for patients. In releasing the DDR5 6400 series, Innodisk reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative memory solutions that drive advancements in AI, telehealth, and industrial automation.

