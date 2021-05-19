Innodisk Releases CAN Bus Modules for Unmanned Smart Systems

Unmanned aircraft are at the heart of all unmanned systems, but at the heart of all unmanned systems is the CAN Bus. With this continued expansion, rising complexity, and the increased efficiency requirements of new applications, it is critical that the CAN Bus module can operate in harsh conditions, like extreme temperatures and electromagnetic interference. Innodisk CAN Bus modules all support wide temperature, 2.5KV isolation protection, and the high-layer protocols SAE J1939 and CANopen needed to ensure optimal performance in extreme conditions without degrading.

Amongst the latest popular adopters are unmanned flight application, which has utilized Innodisk CAN Bus modules in the latest aircrafts. Innodisk's USB to CAN module has successfully built into autonomous commercial drones, as well as agriculture machine, robot operating system (ROS), Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) that for all kinds of smart applications. CAN Bus has enabled to control the system, interacted with the onboard computer and various CAN devices, furthermore, diagnosed issues in ground stations.

"We think it's pretty cool that Innodisk's CAN modules are successfully supporting for our customers' projects of different smart applications," said Johnny Wu, Senior Manager of Innodisk's Intelligent Peripheral Application Department. He further added, "Using Innodisk products for their unmanned devices reaffirms our commitment to providing the most durable products on the market. We're proud to have played a small but crucial part in their developments."

CAN Bus solutions sufficiently capable of handling the strain of these harsh environments have, until now, been a major roadblock for reliable systems development. Innodisk CAN Bus modules provide complete hardware and software integration and offer different form factors to fit diverse demands. For integrators and engineers looking to introduce their products into the unmanned systems space, it is tantamount that their hardware solution will meet the rigors of these industrial environments.

