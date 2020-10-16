Innodisk Brings Fail-Safe Remote Management to IoT Solutions With New ASUS Partnership

Cisco projects that there will be 500 billion IoT devices in the world by 2030, a ten-fold increase from the 50 billion IoT devices in 2020. Without cost-efficient device management, managing and maintaining so many smart devices is simply untenable.

The Innodisk InnoAGE's unique out-of-band signaling technology combined with ASUS IoT Cloud Console (AICC) address this challenge by allowing device operators to effortlessly manage their IoT devices remotely. With out-of-band signaling, even devices that have suffered severe issues such as data corruption and operating system failure can be remotely recovered.

Growing AIoT Ecosystem

Innodisk and ASUS collaboration is the latest in a line of high-level partnerships as Innodisk continues to lead the expansion of the global AIoT ecosystem.

"ASUS is a key partner in Innodisk's mission to build an intelligent world and we are excited about the tremendous value our partnership brings to customers," Innodisk President Randy Chien said. "With the intelligent InnoAGE SSD from Innodisk and leading IoT technology from ASUS, we are bringing the future of IoT to clients worldwide."

"The partnership between ASUS and Innodisk represents a significant step forward for edge computing," said Jackie Hsu, ASUS Senior Vice President and Co-Head of the Open Platform and AIoT Business Groups. "The power and flexibility of ASUS IoT Cloud Console combined with the out-of-band management capabilities of InnoAGE makes maintaining a reliable AIoT infrastructure easier than ever."

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across a range of demanding industries, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to exceptional products and service.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com.

