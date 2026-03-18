Innodisk at NVIDIA GTC 2026: Accelerating Real-World AI for Healthcare and Mobility with Full-Stack Edge Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, today announced its participation in NVIDIA GTC 2026. Alongside subsidiary Aetina, Innodisk Group is showcasing the seamless integration of NVIDIA AI architectures into scalable, deployable edge AI applications. By converging its high-performance computing platforms and the proprietary vision sensing camera modules, Innodisk is translating cutting-edge technology into field-ready industrial AI solutions across two verticals: smart healthcare and intelligent mobility.

Innodisk today announced its participation in NVIDIA GTC 2026. Alongside subsidiary Aetina, Innodisk Group is showcasing the seamless integration of NVIDIA AI architectures into scalable, deployable edge AI applications.

Bridging Innovation and Implementation

As the global AI landscape shifts from cloud-based models to edge execution, Innodisk delivers the hardware-software integration depth that industrial-scale edge AI adoption demands.

"NVIDIA technologies are driving the AI revolution, and Innodisk is where that innovation meets industry reality," said Randy Chien, Chairman of Innodisk Group. "Through close collaboration with NVIDIA and two decades of vertical market expertise, we help customers cut through integration complexity and accelerate their journey from advanced algorithms to field-ready solutions."

Smart Healthcare: Powerful Medical VLM at the Clinical Edge

Innodisk is demonstrating a Medical Multimodal Vision Language Model (Medical VLM) powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and NVIDIA TensorRT, running on the APEX-X200 Edge AI Computing Platform. Housed in a 16.5-liter chassis, the system integrates an NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU (24,064 CUDA cores; 752 Tensor cores), bringing enterprise data-center-level compute to space-constrained clinical settings.

By enabling fully local inference to eliminate cloud dependency, the solution ensures ultra-low latency and absolute data privacy. Live demos show the system analyzing X-ray and CT images in real time, auto-generating diagnostic report drafts, and converting medical findings into patient-friendly explanations — streamlining radiologist workflows and improving clinical communication.

Intelligent Mobility: Surround Perception and AI Safety for Heavy Vehicles

Innodisk and Aetina have jointly developed an Intelligent Mobility Solution powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform. By leveraging Innodisk's custom capture card, the team integrated eight GMSL2 camera modules on a single platform, overcoming hardware integration challenges to deliver real-time multi-channel video. The solution features Surround-View Stitching and active Blind Spot Detection (BSD), while an integrated AI Driver Monitoring System (DMS) alerts against fatigue, distraction, and mobile phone use, delivering comprehensive safety coverage for heavy-duty vehicle operations.

Visit Innodisk at NVIDIA GTC 2026

Join Innodisk at Booth #7039 and Aetina at Booth #139, San Jose McEnery Convention Center, March 16–19. Explore the full portfolio of edge AI infrastructure engineered for demanding workloads.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936621/Press_Photo__Innodisk_at_NVIDIA_GTC_2026.jpg