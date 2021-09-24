Innodisk Announce the First Industrial-Grade PCIe 4.0 SSDs -- Turbocharging 5G and AIoT

PCIe 4.0 increases the maximum capacity to 4TB, doubles the bandwidth, and raises the speed to 16 GT/s which is twice that of PCIe Gen3. Although third-generation PCIe offered only modest speed increases over the popular SATA III for storage applications, it did provide the much sought-after advantages of full forward and backward compatibility. PCIe 4.0 retains that coveted compatibility while also adding noticeable speed increases.

The recently announced industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD series features 112-layer 3D TLC technology, offers temperature tolerance from -40 to 85℃, supports AES-256 encryption, and is compliant with TCG OPAL 2.0. This new series also utilizes NVMe technology that provides a necessary performance boost and other technological advancements encompassed in NVMe. One notable innovation is Namespace technology, which delivers better read and write efficiency and a longer SSD lifetime.

Being the No.1 global industrial-grade SSD provider, Innodisk is bringing its industrial prowess to the table and plans to implement Namespace technology for its future releases and once again upgrade its industrial-grade solutions. Industrial strength is important for outdoor use, which is increasingly common with higher density 5G infrastructure and critical for industrial use, where temperatures are high. Some specific applications include smart street lights, 5G mmWave, security inspection cameras, and 5G internet hosting.

PCIe 4.0 is a relatively new technology, system integrators, and industry experts are keeping their eye on future developments, providing plenty of room for early entry into this opportunity. To meet those demands, Innodisk offers the following PCIe Gen4x4 SSDs, slated for sample distribution in October 2021 and will offer stable long-term supply:

M.2 2280 4TE (256-2TB)

M.2 2280 4TG-P (256-2TB)

M.2 2280 4TG2-P (128-4TB)

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1634158/Innodisk_PCIe_Gen4x4_Product_Photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454282/Innodisk_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.innodisk.com



SOURCE Innodisk Corporation