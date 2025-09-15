Innocan Pharma's Poster on its Liposomal Synthetic CBD Technology Generates Interest at PAINWeek Conference

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce that its LPT-CBD poster presentation, delivered by Dr. Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Jr., MD, MBA, at the PAINWeek conference in Las Vegas, sparked genuine enthusiasm among conference participants.

Pain Medicine News, a leading pain publication in the U.S., has selected the poster for a dedicated video interview anticipated to be featured on its website within the next two weeks. The top key opinion leaders and subject matter experts in the pain field, including Dr. Bob Raffa and Dr. Eugene Vortsman, were interviewed expressing positive views on the potential of long-acting synthetic CBD treatments for pain relief, emphasizing the promising role of LPT-CBD in advancing the field.

PAINWeek is a prestigious event that brings together thousands of leading clinicians, researchers, educators, and potential pharmaceutical partners in the field of pain medicine, offering a rare chance to connect, share ideas, and highlight new approaches. At the conference, Dr. Pergolizzi presented data from a narrative review highlighting the limitations of plant-derived CBD oils in treating chronic pain and the urgent need for regulated, long-acting synthetic CBD therapies. In parallel, preclinical data emphasizing the prolonged pharmacokinetics and extended pain relief of LPT-CBD was presented following a single administration to dogs and minipigs. The poster seemed to attract strong interest at the conference, showing the potential of LPT-CBD as an innovative solution for chronic pain management by delivering long-acting synthetic CBD through a single injection.

"What makes this asset so unique is not just its novel approach to pain relief, but the way it was received by colleagues at PAINWeek. The enthusiasm in the room was palpable because this technology represents a true breakthrough opportunity to address longstanding unmet needs in pain management. For patients, that means the potential for meaningful improvements in their daily lives and relief from complaints that have gone unanswered for far too long," said Dr. Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Jr., MD, MBA, Poster Presenter and Member of Innocan's Advisory Board.

"We are very excited to expose our unique technology among thousands of leading clinicians' and potential pharmaceutical partners, added Iris Bincovich, Chief Executive Officer of Innocan. "The favoring response and recognition received during PAINWeek shows our dedication to advancing evidence-based care and bringing real solutions that matter to patients and providers."

About Innocan

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment, Innocan focuses on advanced, targeted online sales, through its BI Sky Global Ltd. subsidiary. www.innocanpharma.com

